The Baylor long snappers and holders dominate when it comes to the ping pong table in the players’ lounge.

Quarterback Sawyer Robertson gives them a run for their money.

“Sawyer is one of the most competitive people I know,” Baylor head coach Dave Aranda said Monday. “(The specialists) whoop up on anyone that comes, but Sawyer whoops up on them and calls them out. He competes versus with anybody.”

With Blake Shapen set to miss his third game with an MCL injury suffered in the season-opening loss to Texas State, Robertson will once again get the start when Baylor hosts No. 3 Texas at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

In his second start, Robertson threw for 113 yards and a touchdown, his first as a college quarterback, as the Bears beat Long Island, 30-7. In his first start against No. 12 Utah, he threw for 218 yards and rushed for a touchdown, but threw a pair of fourth-quarter interceptions in the 20-13 loss.

Still, it’s his competitiveness that gives Aranda confidence that Robertson can be the guy.

“We’re excited for him this week, and I know that he is ready for another bite at the apple,” Aranda said. “Particularly Saturday, I think he was trying to be too perfect, he was trying to not lose the game. The challenge with so much of this is to keep the outside on the outside and just to focus on what’s on the inside.”

Baylor avoided starting the season 0-3 for just the fourth time in 45 years with Saturday’s win.

The Bears have leaned heavily on new players, with 20 freshmen seeing the field through the first three games.

The learning curve has been steep, but Aranda said he’s happy to be seeing some positive momentum.

“I feel like this past week has put us in a position to take a big step forward,” Aranda said. “Saturday was another opportunity for learning and growing. A lot of the things (we improved on) are going to have to be taken into this next week and improved and do better because it’s going to be required for our next opponent.”

Saturday will mark the final meeting between Texas and Baylor as Big 12 Conference foes.

The Bears have faced off against the Longhorns 112 times, the second-most of any single opponent in school history. Texas leads the series, 80-28-4, but hasn’t won in Waco since 2017.

Texas, picked to win the Big 12 in its final year before heading to the SEC, looks the part.

At No. 3, the Longhorns have their highest AP ranking since 2009, and highlighted by their road win against Alabama, they’ve started the season 3-0 for the first time since 2012.

The Bears have lost their six games against Top-25 teams.

Aranda said Baylor took steps on Saturday that showed where the team is headed and what they could be in playing with confidence, energy and an edge more consistently.

“I think the execution part was the best it’s been this past Saturday,” Aranda said. “Now, to have this heavier lift, so to speak, and to play well versus Texas, we’re going to need better execution.”

For the first time this season, the Baylor rushing attack took center stage against Long Island. True freshman Dawson Pendergrass had 111 yards and a touchdown, while Richard Reese finished with his first two touchdowns of the season.

Especially with leading rusher Dominic Richardson sidelined, that group showed some depth and was helped out by a much-improved offensive line.

But it left something to be desired in the passing game.

Tight end Jake Roberts led the team with three catches, while receiver Ketron Jackson had a team-high 29 receiving yards with just a pair of grabs despite a team-high five targets.

“I think we have to do a better job collectively, and I’m putting myself first with this, of making sure that we’re getting the ball out to them,” Aranda said. “I think that’s probably an area where we’re off the mark. For us to be able to play faster, be more explosive and to score more points, I think we’ve got to get the ball in our playmaker’s hands.”

Bear Facts

Baylor’s game time for the road game against UCF was announced, as the teams will meet at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 30 at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando. It will be the first of four road games for the Bears and will mark the first home game for the Knights as members of the Big 12. UCF won the only prior meeting between the schools in the 2014 Fiesta Bowl.