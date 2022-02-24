Cool, collected Baylor track targets Big 12 titles in multiple events

“If you’re one of those kids like Ackera, when you’ve won nationals, you’ve won Big 12s, you’ve got to be top three,” Ford said. “So, the kids that are national-caliber, we have to get a lot of points out of them. And then the ones that are borderline, and they’re coming into conference in the top, say from 7 to 12, let’s sneak in and get some — I don’t want to call them garbage points — but the garbage points at the end. But I think just knowing your role on the team.”

As for the Baylor men, they sense a certain standard to uphold in the 400 and 4x400 relay. Senior Trey Fields is certainly a threat to win the 400, entering the meet as the conference’s second-ranked sprinter, with a season-best time of 46.31, fractions of a second behind Texas junior Jonathan Jones (46.21).

Baylor’s relay pool does not lack for options. The Bears clocked their top time of the season at the Rod McCravy Memorial Meet in Kentucky in late January, going 3:06.23. That’s the second-best mark in the Big 12 — only the Longhorns have run better, at 3:05.21 — and the BU athletes still believe they can shave more digits from the stopwatch.