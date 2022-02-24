Cool, collected Baylor track targets Big 12 titles in multiple events

Behold, a not-so-secret weapon to succeeding in track and field. If you can calm all that running around between your ears, you can run circles (or, rather, ovals) around your competitors.
First-year Baylor head coach Michael Ford believes his team is in a strong place both mentally and physically as the Bears get set to toe the line for the Big 12 Indoor Championships this weekend in Ames, Iowa.
“The thing I’ve been really happy with this team this year has been they’ve really focused on executing their races,” Ford said. “Even in the field events, they’ve been doing that well. I think going into it, for the most part, we’re pretty healthy. And that’s always a good sign when we’re healthy. And I think just building off the success we’ve had meet in and meet out, we’ll do well.”
Baylor is targeting at least a top-four team finish on the women’s side, and a top-six placement for the men. The competition in Big 12 track and field remains as thick as ever, but the Bears still boast plenty of candidates who can accentuate their green singlets with gold.
Chief among them would be a returning national champion who's running as well as ever — sophomore Ackera Nugent in the 60-meter hurdles. Nugent, a native of Jamaica, burst onto the national track scene last year as an 18-year-old, running an under-20 world record time of 7.92 to claim gold at the NCAA meet.
If she’s feeling any pressure to defend her crown, the affable Nugent isn’t showing it. After all, she’s still a teenager, as she doesn’t turn 20 until April.
“For me, I’m the type of person that (doesn’t) live up to the expectation of others,” said Nugent, who leads the Big 12 with a season best of 7.90 this season. “So, that does not bring a lot of pressure to me. Because at the end of the day, I’m very young, and I can’t have all the expectations of others on me and say, ‘I need to do this, I need to do that.’ I just need to stay patient with myself and make sure I do what I need to do to perform to the best of my abilities.”
Led by Nugent and fifth-year senior Tuesdi Tidwell, last year’s Big 12 runner-up in the pole vault, there are points on the table to be gobbled up for the Bears. Senior Aaliyah Miller, who like Nugent won an NCAA title last indoor season, won't compete in her signature event, the 800, in Ames, but plans to run a leg on BU's 4x400 relay.
Baylor’s other all-conference candidates on the women’s roster include Kavia Francis and Imaobong Nse Uko in the 400, Alex Madlock in the long jump, and the aforementioned 4x400 relay team. That relay squad ranks second in the Big 12 with a season-best time of 3:34.30, behind only Texas (3:28.05).
“If you’re one of those kids like Ackera, when you’ve won nationals, you’ve won Big 12s, you’ve got to be top three,” Ford said. “So, the kids that are national-caliber, we have to get a lot of points out of them. And then the ones that are borderline, and they’re coming into conference in the top, say from 7 to 12, let’s sneak in and get some — I don’t want to call them garbage points — but the garbage points at the end. But I think just knowing your role on the team.”
As for the Baylor men, they sense a certain standard to uphold in the 400 and 4x400 relay. Senior Trey Fields is certainly a threat to win the 400, entering the meet as the conference’s second-ranked sprinter, with a season-best time of 46.31, fractions of a second behind Texas junior Jonathan Jones (46.21).
Baylor’s relay pool does not lack for options. The Bears clocked their top time of the season at the Rod McCravy Memorial Meet in Kentucky in late January, going 3:06.23. That’s the second-best mark in the Big 12 — only the Longhorns have run better, at 3:05.21 — and the BU athletes still believe they can shave more digits from the stopwatch.
“I think we’re ready to drop a real fast time,” said junior Matthew Moorer. “Everyone who performs at conference is going to (run) a real fast time. … It’s amazing knowing that if one of us goes down, one of us is not feeling right, we’ve got solid guys to back up and we’d still be able to run a good time. We’ve got about six or seven guys who can go on the 4x4, so I’m real confident in every single one of them.”
Moorer’s first love has always been the 400. But Baylor has used him regularly in the 200 this season, and Moorer has gained speed and confidence with each passing meet. Baylor plans to decide whether to use Moorer in the 200 or the 400 before the meet. But he stands out as a medal threat in either race, with the Big 12’s fifth-best 200 time on the season at 20.80 and the third-best 400 clocking at 46.59.
Ford said Baylor discovered Moorer’s 200 potential “almost by accident.”
“A lot of times, when he’s running the quarter, he’s going out too fast and he’s not able to finish his races,” Ford said. “So this year, when we were doing a couple of time trials earlier in the fall, he was hitting the 200 really fast. And every kid, from Trayvon Bromell to Trey Harts to Whitney Prevost, if they’ve run under 27 for a 250, then they usually make nationals and they’re usually an All-American. So, he ran a 26-something, and I was like, ‘Whoa, he might be able to run a good 2 (200).’”
Another Baylor up-and-comer who could surprise is freshman Johnny Brackins of Lee’s Summit, Mo., who ranks second in the Big 12 in the 60-meter hurdles (7.79 seconds), third in the long jump (25-8) and fifth in the triple jump (51-5.75).
Several field event finals, including the pole vault, will be held Friday, along with running prelims. The meet will conclude on Saturday, culminating with the 4x400 relays at 5:10 p.m. for the women and 5:25 for the men.