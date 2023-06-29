Corner Canyon (Utah) linebacker Bo Tate committed to Baylor on Thursday, giving the Bears 11 commitments in the 2024 class.
The 6-1, 200-pound three-star recruit chose Baylor over offers from Oklahoma State, Air Force, Army, Washington State and others.
Rated the No. 26 inside linebacker in the nation in the 2024 class, Tate is the No. 6 overall prospect in Utah according to Rivals. In nine games in 2022, Tate collected 107 tackles with 14 tackles for loss and an interception.
Tate joins Mansfield Summit’s Kyland Reed and Lumberton’s Brock Jackson as Baylor's 2024 linebacker recruits.