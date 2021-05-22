Corrick spins no-hitter to end Baylor's softball season

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Heading into the Gainesville regional, Baylor coach Glenn Moore called South Florida ace Georgina Corrick one of the best pitchers in the country.
In Saturday’s elimination game, Corrick proved Moore’s assessment.
Corrick spun a no-hitter and collected nine strikeouts as No. 4 seed South Florida rolled to a 5-0 win to end the No. 2 seed Lady Bears’ season with their eighth straight loss.
Following Friday’s 2-0 loss to No. 3 seed South Alabama to open NCAA tournament play, the Lady Bears (27-23) managed just two baserunners against Corrick (23-8) as Zadie LaValley walked with two outs in the fifth and Josie Bower reached on an error with one out in the sixth.
“We just couldn’t manufacture runs, we couldn’t get people on base, didn’t swing the bat very well,” Moore said.
“It’s just a product of having to deal with a ton of injuries throughout the year and having to go to a one-dimensional offense. And when you’re one-dimensional, expecting to hit doubles and home runs and you face great pitching which we have in both of these games, it can result in the outcome that we experienced.”
Corrick was at her best despite pitching a complete game for the second straight day in the regional. On Friday, Corrick threw six shutout innings before Hannah Adams hit a run-scoring double in the seventh to give No. 1 seed Florida a 1-0 win.
“Not many people have figured her out,” Moore said. “We’ve watched a lot of film, and we saw yesterday against a great Florida lineup that she gave her team an opportunity to win. But we don’t have that kind of offense this year, we don’t have the short game to kind of combat a pitcher like that. So we just had to take our cuts.”
South Florida (30-18) scored the only run it needed in the second inning when Alanah Rivera blasted a homer over the left-field fence with two outs against Baylor starter Aliyah Binford (5-5).
The Bulls broke it open with a four-run fifth. After Alexis Johns and AnaMarie Bruni singled and Megan Pierro walked to load the bases, Kyndall Williams hit a two-run single. Pierro scored on reliever Sidney Holman-Mansell’s wild pitch before Brooke Hartman scored Williams with a bunt single.
Corrick finished off her masterpiece by retiring three straight batters in the seventh.
Despite the disappointing finish, Moore was proud of the way his team competed during an injury-plagued season.
“I’m certainly amazed at what adversity these girls have fought through this season and made it to the NCAA,” Moore said. “Certainly, we wish we could have been in better shape to compete more. The outcome we had was certainly disappointing, but at the same time I couldn’t be more proud of the way the girls fought through a very difficult season.”