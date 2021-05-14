Costly errors abound in Baylor's 11-inning loss to OSU, 8-7

STILLWATER, Okla. — Baylor’s baseball team probably hit it well enough and pitched it well enough to win Friday’s series opener with Oklahoma State. But its glovework was not up to par.

The Bears committed six errors, and the final two put the winning run on base and then into scoring position. Oklahoma State took advantage, as Marcus Brown brought home that runner with a walkoff sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 11th at O’Brate Stadium, giving the Cowboys an 8-7 win.

The game lasted five hours and 12 minutes, and after all that time spent in the field Baylor (29-15 overall, 9-10 Big 12) had to be kicking itself with all of its defensive miscues.

The teams were tied at 7 after nine innings. Then the Cowboys (29-15-1, 11-11) managed to keep the Bears from hitting the pay station in both the 10th and 11th innings.

In the bottom of the 11th, with BU’s Jacob Ashkinos on the hill, OSU put the leadoff runner aboard. Caeden Trenkle reached on Baylor shortstop Jack Pineda’s second error of the night and the team’s fifth. Ashkinos promptly allowed Trenkle to move to second when he flung a pickoff throw wide of the bag for an error, the sixth for the Bears.