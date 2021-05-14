Costly errors abound in Baylor's 11-inning loss to OSU, 8-7

STILLWATER, Okla. — Baylor’s baseball team probably hit it well enough and pitched it well enough to win Friday’s series opener with Oklahoma State. But its glovework was not up to par.
The Bears committed six errors, and the final two put the winning run on base and then into scoring position. Oklahoma State took advantage, as Marcus Brown brought home that runner with a walkoff sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 11th at O’Brate Stadium, giving the Cowboys an 8-7 win.
The game lasted five hours and 12 minutes, and after all that time spent in the field Baylor (29-15 overall, 9-10 Big 12) had to be kicking itself with all of its defensive miscues.
The teams were tied at 7 after nine innings. Then the Cowboys (29-15-1, 11-11) managed to keep the Bears from hitting the pay station in both the 10th and 11th innings.
In the bottom of the 11th, with BU’s Jacob Ashkinos on the hill, OSU put the leadoff runner aboard. Caeden Trenkle reached on Baylor shortstop Jack Pineda’s second error of the night and the team’s fifth. Ashkinos promptly allowed Trenkle to move to second when he flung a pickoff throw wide of the bag for an error, the sixth for the Bears.
OSU eventually loaded the bases with a couple of walks, including an intentional free pass to slugger Christian Enarnacion-Strand. Finally, Brown lofted a fly ball to left that allowed Trenkle to scurry home ahead of the throw home for the winning run.
Ashkinos (3-1) took the loss, but like each of the five previous pitchers that saw the mound for Baylor he didn’t allow an earned run. The Bears just couldn’t overcome their fielding mistakes.
OSU’s win allowed the Cowboys to leapfrog the Bears in the Big 12 standings into fourth place, sending Baylor to fifth.
Trailing 7-5 after seven innings, Baylor scratched back to tie it up with a two-run eighth. And it came thanks to a two-out rally. Jared McKenzie walked, Tre Richardson legged out an infield hit, and then Andy Thomas walked to load the bases. Then Antonio Valdez bounced a grounder that Oklahoma State first baseman Jake Thompson booted. The ball got past him into right field, allowing both the fleet-footed McKenzie and Richardson to score.
It was a bit of a rough return to action for Tyler Thomas. The Baylor left-hander missed last week’s series against Kansas State, as the Bears were dealing with COVID-19 absences, but returned to the mound Friday. But Thomas lasted just 3.2 innings, giving up six hits and five runs.
Baylor struck first in the top of the second. Following a Cade Currington walk and a Kyle Nevin double, Davion Downey gave the Bears a productive out with a groundout to second to score Currington from third. Baylor led 1-0 at that point.
Oklahoma State responded in the bottom of the inning, as rightfielder Cade Cabbiness smashed a solo home run to left to tie the game at 1.
The Cowboys used a four-run fourth inning to gain some separation. Cabbiness thumped his second homer of the game, a two-run job to left. Tyler Thomas and the Bears came unraveled a bit, as the Cowboys tagged four straight hits at one point. OSU also scored on a bases-loaded walk from Thompson and an error by Pineda.
The Cowboys cashed in on yet another BU error in the fifth to extend the lead to 6-1.
But Baylor shook loose in the sixth with a four-run outburst to get back in the game. Esteban Cardoza-Oquendo brought home the first run of the inning with a single to center, chasing OSU starter Mitchell Stone from the game. The craziest, and most fortuitous, play for Baylor came two batters later when Jared McKenzie skied a fly ball to left that OSU’s Carson McCusker lost in the lights, allowing the ball to drop in for a two-run McKenzie double.
The Bears tacked on one more in the inning on Tre Richardson’s RBI single through the right side, cutting the gap to 6-5.
OSU made it 7-5 in the seventh when Encarnacion-Strand, the probable Newcomer of the Year in the Big 12, hit a fly ball that Baylor’s Downey dropped in the outfield, allowing Hueston Morrill to score an unearned run.
The series will continue at 6 p.m. Saturday. Hayden Kettler (4-2, 3.62) will take the mound for the Bears opposite Oklahoma State right-hander Justin Campbell (5-1, 2.09), who had a no-hitter in his last start a week ago against Kansas.