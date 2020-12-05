COVID-ridden Sooners swarm Baylor's offense, 27-14

With Qualan Jones and John Lovett out with injuries, Trestan Ebner started at running back but the Bears picked up just 25 yards on the ground. That left much of the burden on Brewer, who hit 30 of 56 passes for 263 yards with two interceptions and his touchdown to Thornton.

Brewer also ran for a two-yard touchdown with 59 seconds left in the game after the Sooners opened up a 27-7 lead.

“I have to do a better job,” Brewer said. “If we can’t run the ball, I’ve got to make something happen in the passing game.”

Though Oklahoma redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler wasn’t as dynamic as he’s been in past games, he hit 20 of 28 for 193 yards and two touchdowns.

“I thought we played pretty well for the most part,” said Baylor linebacker Abram Smith. “We forced them into a lot of three-and-outs. We slowed down their running game.”

Following the opening kickoff, the Sooners drove 72 yards on 10 plays to the 3 before Baylor put up a tremendous goal line stand to hold Oklahoma to Gabe Brkic’s 20-yard field goal.