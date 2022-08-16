Cowan earns her ticket to UFC with split decision victory

LAS VEGAS — Welcome to the UFC, Hailey Cowan.

Cowan, a Midway alum and former All-American for Baylor’s acrobatics and tumbling team, took the next step in her MMA career when she won a split decision over Claudia Leite in Dana White’s “Contender Series” event on Tuesday night.

With the victory, Cowan, 30, earned an invitation to join the UFC, the top division for professional MMA fighters.

Nicknamed “All Hail,” Cowan improved to 7-2 as a pro with the victory. It was her second win in 2022, as she defeated Monica Franco in January by a rear naked choke hold.