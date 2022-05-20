Cowboy batters go dancing in wide, open spaces, even series with Bears, 11-5

When you play the Match Game with Oklahoma State, you’re playing with fire. On this night, Baylor got burned.

For each of the first five innings, Baylor matched the Cowboys run for run. OSU scored one in the first, Baylor answered in the bottom of the inning. Neither team scored in the second, third or fourth, and then OSU erupted for a four-run fourth, only to see the Bears match that effort with their own four-run outburst.

But down the stretch, OSU’s hitters just kept applying the pressure, and Baylor couldn’t keep pace. The No. 13 Cowboys crushed four home runs among their 15 hits in capturing an 11-5 win over the Bears on Friday night at Baylor Ballpark, evening the series at a game apiece.

If Baylor (26-25 overall, 7-16 Big 12) was hoping for another amazing late-inning rally like it conjured up in Thursday’s series-opening 13-11 win, it just never materialized.

Oklahoma State (35-18, 14-9) was able to pull away late in the game thanks to single runs in each of the sixth, seventh and eighth innings, plus a three-spot in the ninth. Baylor’s bullpen just couldn’t silence the heavy metal the Cowboys toted into the batter’s box, as OSU touched up relievers Mason Marriott and Cam Caley for eight hits and seven runs over the final 3.2 innings before Brett Garcia came on to record the final out for the BU pitching staff.

Baylor could take some measure of solace out of its approach against OSU ace hurler Justin Campbell, one of the top pitchers in not just the Big 12 but the country. The Bears made Campbell work through his five-inning start and managed to bang out nine hits and five runs against him, but the lanky right-hander still left with the lead and, thus, notched the win to improve to 8-2 on the season.

Not content to measure up their opponent, both teams came out swinging. OSU freshman Zach Ehrhard provided his team with a quick 1-0 lead when he stroked Grant Golomb’s fourth pitch of the game out of the yard for a leadoff home run.

But one good leadoff homer deserves another. In the bottom of the inning, Jack Pineda gave the Bears a charge when he battled with OSU’s Campbell before tagging a deep fly over the wall in right center. Pineda’s jack was his sixth of the year and tied the game at 1-1.

Thereafter, the pitchers established more control over the proceedings. Golomb, making his first start of the season, worked the corners and changed speeds effectively and retired nine OSU batters in a row from the end of the first into the top of the fourth inning. That included striking out the side to finish off the first.

“I thought Grant Golomb did a really good job for us, came out and gave us a really good start,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “He gave the offense an opportunity to kind of get going.”

Campbell, meanwhile, is no stranger to putting Ks on the board. He relied on his nuclear-powered stuff to melt a prime scoring chance for the Bears in the third inning. Baylor loaded the bases with no outs thanks to a single, an OSU error and a walk. But Campbell merely buckled down to strike out Baylor’s next three hitters Kyle Nevin, Antonio Valdez and Beau Wimpee, all swinging. To punctuate the proceedings, Campbell let out a hearty yell following the fanning of Wimpee.

Oklahoma State went up 5-1 with a four-run fourth that included Jake Thompson’s 13th blast of the year, a ball that just kept carrying out to right-center until it finally sailed over the fence, too far away for Jared McKenzie to make a leaping attempt to bring it in.

But Baylor showed grit in bouncing back with a four-run frame in the bottom of the inning. Multiple Bears executed hard-fought at-bats against Campbell. Tre Richardson drove in one run with a two-bagger to the wall in the gap in right-center. The Bears later made it 5-4 on Wimpee’s flare to no-man’s land in shallow left, and tied the score when Nevin scored from third on Harrison Caley’s high chopper in the infield.

Oklahoma State just kept coming, though. Down the stretch, the Cowboys just kept barreling up Baylor’s pitches and driving them into large gaps of real estate, if not out of the park altogether. In addition to Ehrhard’s and Thompson’s earlier homers, OSU also got round-trippers from Marcus Brown in the eighth and a three-run monster mash from David Mendham in the ninth.

The series finale is pegged for 3 p.m. Saturday.

