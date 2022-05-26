Cowboys boot-stomp Baylor in 11-1 run-rule, ending Bears' season

ARLINGTON — The Baylor baseball team came into the Big 12 tournament wanting to make some noise. Ultimately, though, they didn’t need any ear plugs, for they ended their season meekly, with hardly a peep.

Oklahoma State rocked some heavy metal in smashing 16 hits off five Baylor pitchers and the Cowboys snatched an 11-1 seven-inning run-rule win, eliminating the Bears from the tournament on Thursday morning at Globe Life Field.

That wraps a bow on an ugly, injury-riddled Baylor season that featured a 26-28 overall record and a 7-17 mark in Big 12 play. It’s the first sub-.500 record for Baylor since 2016, Steve Rodriguez’s first season in Waco, and will go down as the second straight season out of the NCAA tournament for the program.

The team’s struggles this year have sparked speculation over whether Rodriguez will return in 2023. Asked whether he expects to be back, Rodriguez said, “That’s Mack Rhoades' decision. My job is to coach baseball. His job is to pick coaches.”

While the Oklahoma State hitters were busy kicking up their cleats and donning cowboy hats in the dugout following a hit parade, Justin Campbell made life miserable for the Baylor batters. The OSU ace and probable early-round MLB draft pick mowed through the BU order on his way to seven tidy innings, striking out 10, walking none and yielding just three hits.

That served as stark contrast to last Friday’s Baylor-OSU game at Baylor Ballpark, when Campbell coughed up nine hits and five runs across five innings of a game the Cowboys still managed to win. On this day, he was much sharper from the outset, and Baylor found him virtually unhittable.

“He was different,” Rodriguez said. “And I said this to somebody afterwards, we faced him (six) days ago, and he was a completely different guy. Breaking ball was a little loopy, his fastball command wasn’t where it was as of today. Today, he wouldn’t let our hitters breathe, it was really impressive. He was throwing four different pitches for strikes. … That’s why he was the Preseason Big 12 Pitcher of the Year.”

Added shortstop Jack Pineda, “I think he threw a hell of a game and he deserves a lot of credit.”

Campbell opened the game with a breezy nine-pitch inning in the top of the first. Then Baylor’s Jake Jackson came out and actually one-upped the OSU ace, getting through the bottom half of the inning on just eight pitches, thanks to a couple of quick lineouts and a popout.

But that proved to be the high-water mark for Baylor’s pitching staff on the day. The Cowboys (37-19) began hitting it on the screws in the second inning and erupted for 11 runs over the next five frames. OSU moves on to face the TCU-Texas loser in an elimination game Friday.

In the second inning, OSU put a couple runners on base against Jackson after a double and a Baylor error. Marcus Brown capitalized with an RBI single to make it 1-0 Cowboys. OSU actually threatened to score a lot more, loading the bases with two outs, but Baylor found the escape hatch when catcher Harrison Caley tagged out OSU’s Nolan McLean at plate on a bang-bang double-steal attempt that required a long replay review to overrule the initial call of safe.

Baylor’s bottom of the lineup turned in a productive third inning to tie the game. Jacob Schoenvogel reached when he slapped an infield single into the hole toward shortstop. OSU had implemented a shift, and third baseman McLean fielded the ball and skipped in a low throw to first to try to nail Schoenvogel, allowing the BU right fielder to scurry all the way around to third, since nobody was manning that base. The Bears scored promptly thereafter on an Alex Gonzales groundout.

Then the game started to get away from the Bears. In the bottom of the third, OSU’s big-biceped designated hitter Griffin Doersching hit a ball that seemed to echo off the walls of the Texas Rangers’ big-league venue. Doersching’s no-doubt, three-run home run traveled 446 feet to left field at an exit velocity of 111 miles per hour. Bam, just like that, OSU led 4-1.

“The home run by Griffin, I mean, the guy is really strong,” Rodriguez said. “He’s going to be jumping off turnbuckles here pretty soon. But you’ve got to give him credit. We were throwing a lot of different pitches to him, and he got one that he was able to get a hold of. Was it a backbreaker? It wasn’t a backbreaker, the backbreaker was trying to get going offensively.”

True that. The Bears’ top four hitters in their lineup — Pineda, Tre Richardson, Jared McKenzie and Kyle Nevin — combined for an 0-for-12 day with seven strikeouts against Campbell. Against Nevin in the fourth, Campbell hummed in a 96-mph fastball for strike two before fanning the Baylor first baseman with a filthy 83-mph breaking pitch. Al Capone isn’t even that untouchable.

As for the Cowboys, they only widened their lead. They bounced Jackson from the game in the third inning, and were no less forgiving to the four relievers that followed him. OSU stretched the lead to 5-1 in the fourth on a Zach Ehrhard RBI single and a Jake Thompson sacrifice fly against BU’s Grant Golomb and Matt Voelker. The Cowboys made it 7-1 two innings later when Roc Riggio smacked a solo homer off Voelker and McLean belted an RBI double off Adam Muirhead.

And then they put the final nail in Baylor’s coffin with a three-run seventh to clinch the run-rule victory. Thompson brought in the final two runs with a single to left against BU’s Anderson Needham, capping off a 2-for-4, three-RBI performance for the OSU left fielder and three-hole hitter.

The Bears, not surprisingly, were in pretty gloomy moods after the season-ending loss. Rodriguez singled out the roster’s lack of experience and injuries as contributing factors to Baylor’s demise, but such circumstances didn’t make things sting any less.

There’s always next year, but the promise of a new day wasn’t much solace on this one.

“I think that anytime you get this feeling, it sucks,” Pineda said. “And it is a little bit different this year knowing that we don’t really have to watch the (selection) show on Monday. But yeah, I guess everything is motivation in the failure. I don’t know.”

