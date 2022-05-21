Cowboys hammer Baylor pitching in regular season finale, 9-5

Erupting for three first-inning runs, Baylor appeared cocked and loaded to continue to rock Oklahoma State pitching.

Eighteen runs in the first two games of the series seemed like a promising harbinger for another big offensive day for the Bears.

But Oklahoma State’s Mitchell Stone relieved in the second inning and completely turned off the Bears’ attack for the next six innings.

Collecting 15 hits against seven Baylor pitchers, the No. 8 Cowboys rallied for a 9-5 win Saturday in the regular season finale to take the series at Baylor Ballpark. Lightning stopped the game with one out in the bottom of the ninth, and it was ruled an official eight-inning game.

The Bears (26-26, 7-17) will be seeded eighth against No. 1 seed TCU in the Big 12 tournament at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Globe Life Field in Arlington. No. 4 seed Oklahoma State (36-18, 15-9) will face No. 5 Texas at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

“I thought our offense early on did a really good job, and late did a really good job,” said Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez. “This game in regards to the overall scheme of things was a good opportunity for some guys to get some work in, some innings in, some at-bats. But we know we need to go out and do really well in the Big 12 tournament.”

Needing to win the Big 12 tournament to reach the NCAA Tournament, Rodriguez decided to limit starting pitcher Blake Helton to two innings to have him available to start for the Bears against the Horned Frogs.

“Obviously, Blake was one of our starters the first weekend of the year, and we think very highly of him,” Rodriguez said. “He threw very well against Kansas State last week, he threw really well today, so we’re excited about where he is. Hopefully, on Wednesday or Thursday, he gives us another good start.”

After splitting the first two games against the Cowboys, Baylor scored three first-inning runs off Trevor Martin as Kyle Nevin, Antonio Valdez and Cam Caley each hit RBI-singles.

Entering with a 6.41 ERA in 12 appearances, Stone (2-0) pitched brilliantly in relief as he allowed three hits, a walk and one earned run in 6.1 innings after replacing Martin to start the second inning.

“He’s a big, tall lefty who had a couple of different pitches that he kept throwing to our guys,” Rodriguez said. “To his credit, he got ahead of our hitters early and kind of forced us to swing at some things. He had a lot of movement with his fastball. We tried to make some adjustments, but it was pretty frustrating.”

Helton gave up three hits in two innings, but got help from a double play in the second inning that began with a nifty pickup by shortstop Jack Pineda on David Mendham’s hot grounder.

The Cowboys loaded the bases against reliever Anderson Needham in the third inning and scored when he issued a walk to Mendham. But Needham struck out Nolan McLean to end the inning.

Zach Ehrhard’s towering leadoff homer over the left-field fence in the fifth off Cole Stasio cut Baylor’s lead to 3-2.

The Cowboys finally broke Baylor’s bullpen with a three-run seventh and a four-run eighth.

After Matt Voelker walked Roc Riggio and Griffin Doersching and Mendham singled to load the bases, McLean ripped a two-run double down the left-field line to give the Cowboys a 4-3 lead.

Mendham scored on Marcus Brown’s grounder for the third run of the seventh.

Baylor’s pitching and defense fell apart in Oklahoma State’s four-run eighth as Ehrhard scored on a wild pitch, Jake Thompson scored on a balk, and Mendham reached first on an error.

With Pineda leading off the eighth with his seventh homer, the Bears broke through with a pair of runs.

