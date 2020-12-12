Cowboys romp to 42-3 win over Baylor in season finale

After Baylor was forced to punt again, the Cowboys got great field position at the 50 and went to work. Dezmon Jackson ran for 13 yards before Sanders found Landon Wolf for 20 yards. Richardson blew up the middle for a 17-yard touchdown run to extend Oklahoma State’s lead to 28-0 with 11:30 left in the second quarter.

One of the few highlights for the Bears came midway through the third quarter when fifth-year senior walk-on cornerback Zeke Brown wrestled the ball away from Oklahoma State receiver Tay Martin for an interception in the end zone.

Making his first start at cornerback, Brown made his second career interception.

“Zeke’s such a cool story, man,” Aranda said. “What a great person he is. I think just getting to know him, Zeke is a man of few words. He talks less than I do. So it’s pretty unique conversations that he and I have, and I’ve got so much respect and love for him because you could see him grow, you could see him get out of his shell, you could see him be the person he’s supposed to be. And for him to fight through some adversity today and come up with a play like that is pretty cool, because he’s still fighting.”