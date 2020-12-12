Cowboys romp to 42-3 win over Bears

After a COVID-19 outbreak shut down Baylor’s football facilities on Thursday, there were a lot of questions whether the Bears would be healthy enough to play Saturday.
The Bears showed up, but they looked nothing like themselves.
With Spencer Sanders hitting Dillon Stoner for three first-half touchdown passes, Oklahoma State came out fast and romped to a 42-3 win in the regular season finale at McLane Stadium.
Dave Aranda finished his first season as Baylor’s head coach with a disappointing 2-7 record, but in previous losses the Bears often took teams to the wire. That wasn’t the case against the Cowboys (7-3, 6-3) who dominated the game from start to finish as they amassed 608 yards to Baylor’s 156.
"Even though the record wasn’t what we wanted it to be, I always felt like the fight was there," Aranda said. "We never ended a deal on the mat. But I felt like today we did, and that’s what hurts the most and that’s what we’re disappointed in. I look at myself first for that, and I told the team that. I think it’s a great lesson for all of us, and obviously we can only get much better from here."
The Bears couldn’t stop Oklahoma’s State’s dynamic combination of Sanders, who hit 20 of 30 passes for 347 yards, and Stoner with eight catches for 247 yards. Dominic Richardson also enjoyed a big day as he rushed for 169 yards and three touchdowns.
The Bears were undeniably short-handed as 47 players, coaches, staff and other people in the football program were absent from Saturday’s game due to COVID-19, injuries and other factors.
The hardest hit area was the offensive coaching staff as running backs coach Justin Johnson took over play-calling duties since offensive coordinator Larry Fedora and other coaches missed the game.
Baylor only had three scholarship running backs and four scholarship receivers available. The Bears were also down several players on the defensive side with cornerbacks Kalon Barnes and Mark Milton and lineman Josh Landry missing the game.
"I think initially there were some guys injury-wise and then there were some COVID subtractions," Aranda said. "There was a bunch of them later in the week just with coaches. So a lot of the plan was already set. Really what it becomes then is once we were shut down for a day (Thursday) and then we came back, so then it becomes hey this is what’s back, this is what you got. We’ve been through a bunch of adversity, and I felt we’ve handled it. I wish we could have handled this better."
Late in the third quarter, Baylor senior quarterback Charlie Brewer went out with a shoulder injury and was replaced by redshirt freshman Jacob Zeno. Brewer struggled as he hit 13 of 26 passes for 68 yards.
Zeno led the Bears to their only points, a 40-yard field goal by John Mayers that ended a 14-play, 57-yard drive with 7:55 left in the fourth quarter. Playing for the first time this season, Zeno finished five of eight for 18 yards and ran four times for 13 yards.
"He probably felt like, ‘Holy smokes, I’m in,’" Aranda said. "There was some energy with him, for sure. And then, I think there’s some good confidence with him. I think when he got set in the pocket, he knew where the ball was going and got the ball out. And the times that stuff was covered up, he scrambled and was smart with the ball. So I thought there were a lot of positive things."
Spotting a wounded group of Bears, the Cowboys wasted no time as Sanders hit Stoner racing down the right sideline for a 75-yard touchdown on the second play of the game.
Pinned deep in their own territory following Issac Power’s punt, the Cowboys drove 92 yards on 11 plays for their second touchdown.
Once again Sanders and Stoner provided the big plays. The two connected for a 35-yard pass to Baylor’s 43 and finished off the drive with a 15-yard touchdown pass to give the Cowboys a 14-0 lead with 3:21 left in the first quarter.
Finding Stoner on a crossing pattern, Sanders went back to the well for a 40-yard touchdown to push the Cowboys to a 21-0 lead with 14:21 left in the second quarter.
"Whenever a big play happens, it's usually assignment football," said Baylor linebacker Dillon Doyle. "That's not news to anybody. We've got to look at the film tomorrow. I'm not going to point fingers at anybody. It was a team loss. Whenever the opponent puts up 42 points, there's plenty of errors to go around, me included."
After Baylor was forced to punt again, the Cowboys got great field position at the 50 and went to work. Dezmon Jackson ran for 13 yards before Sanders found Landon Wolf for 20 yards. Richardson blew up the middle for a 17-yard touchdown run to extend Oklahoma State’s lead to 28-0 with 11:30 left in the second quarter.
One of the few highlights for the Bears came midway through the third quarter when fifth-year senior walk-on cornerback Zeke Brown wrestled the ball away from Oklahoma State receiver Tay Martin for an interception in the end zone.
Making his first start at cornerback, Brown made his second career interception.
"Zeke’s such a cool story, man," Aranda said. "What a great person he is. I think just getting to know him, Zeke is a man of few words. He talks less than I do. So it’s pretty unique conversations that he and I have, and I’ve got so much respect and love for him because you could see him grow, you could see him get out of his shell, you could see him be the person he’s supposed to be. And for him to fight through some adversity today and come up with a play like that is pretty cool, because he’s still fighting."
Sanders went back to Stoner for 50 yards to set up Richardson’s two-yard scoring run as the Cowboys took a 35-0 lead with 2:38 left in the third quarter. After Mayers hit his field goal in the fourth quarter, Richardson scored for the third time on a one-yard run with 4:49 remaining.
The last thing the Bears wanted was to go out with was a lopsided loss heading into the offseason.
"It's heartbreaking, of course," said Baylor linebacker Abram Smith. "It's the last game for the seniors, so that's one thing we always think about. I was thinking about it when I was out there, trying to finish the game for them, being strong for them. I know how bad they wanted it. Just to not quit, despite the scoreboard."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!