Cowboys romp to 42-3 win over Bears

The Bears were undeniably short-handed as 47 players, coaches, staff and other people in the football program were absent from Saturday’s game due to COVID-19, injuries and other factors.

The hardest hit area was the offensive coaching staff as running backs coach Justin Johnson took over play-calling duties since offensive coordinator Larry Fedora and other coaches missed the game.

Baylor only had three scholarship running backs and four scholarship receivers available. The Bears were also down several players on the defensive side with cornerbacks Kalon Barnes and Mark Milton and lineman Josh Landry missing the game.

"I think initially there were some guys injury-wise and then there were some COVID subtractions," Aranda said. "There was a bunch of them later in the week just with coaches. So a lot of the plan was already set. Really what it becomes then is once we were shut down for a day (Thursday) and then we came back, so then it becomes hey this is what’s back, this is what you got. We’ve been through a bunch of adversity, and I felt we’ve handled it. I wish we could have handled this better."

Late in the third quarter, Baylor senior quarterback Charlie Brewer went out with a shoulder injury and was replaced by redshirt freshman Jacob Zeno. Brewer struggled as he hit 13 of 26 passes for 68 yards.