STILLWATER, Okla. — With the Baylor women already teetering on the ropes after a gut-punch of a home loss to Oklahoma earlier in the week, Oklahoma State landed a first-round haymaker and knocked the Bears out early.

OSU opened the game on an 8-0 run and Baylor seemingly never recovered, as the Cowgirls thumped the Bears, 77-56, on Saturday afternoon at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

It’s been a tough week for Baylor (16-8 overall, 7-5 Big 12), which was riding high just a week ago after upsetting then-12th-ranked Iowa State on the road. But the Bears couldn’t carry their road success into Stillwater, as Oklahoma State (18-7, 8-5) swept the season series over Baylor for the first time since the 2007-08 season.

To be blunt, Baylor looked punch-drunk from start to finish.

“I don’t think it was the start, I think it was the whole game,” Baylor coach Nicki Collen said. “I think we played like a team that had a hangover from a tough loss against OU, and I thought Oklahoma State was the aggressor all night long.”

The turnovers that plagued Baylor’s efforts last time out against the Sooners didn’t vanish in Stillwater. The Bears were sloppy and careless with their ballhandling and their passes. They coughed up eight turnovers in the first quarter and finished with 19 giveaways for the game compared to just 10 for the Cowgirls.

“I don’t know if it’s this gym, because a year ago with no people and a totally different team, we threw the ball all over the gym in here last year as well,” Collen said. “I just thought in transition we missed people on layups, we tried to get too cute and throw no-look passes on a 3-on-2 break where all we need to do is make a simple play.

“We had opportunities to change the momentum in the third quarter, because we got some stops and got in transition and then just threw the ball out of bounds, or threw it back to them. We had poor decision making, and there’s no amount of timeouts or TV timeouts that change that.”

It’s an accurate assessment by the BU coach. The Cowgirls blazed out to a 17-point lead by halftime at 44-27, but the Bears began to whittle away in the third. They sliced the gap to 12 when Caitlin Bickle scored on the blocks while drawing a foul at the 4:41 mark, then converted the free throw for the old-fashioned three-point play.

Momentum? Maybe. But the Bears gave it right away, just as they gave away the ball.

The Cowgirls responded with a 10-0 run over the next two-plus minutes to push the advantage back to 22 points. The backbreaker came when Sarah Andrews suffered a turnover on a bad pass, and then OSU’s Lior Garzon chased the ball down and saved it before it traveled out of bounds. Garzon tiptoed the baseline before setting up behind the 3-point line. After a quick pass to a teammate, she got the ball back and threw up a 3-pointer that banked off the glass and went in.

Yeah, it was that kind of day for the Cowgirls.

Baylor never mounted a serious threat again. OSU maintained a lead of 18 to 22 points throughout the fourth quarter.

Oklahoma State made nine 3-pointers on the day, but also owned the paint, outscoring Baylor, 42-20, around the goal. Five Cowgirls scored in double figures, topped by Anna Gret Asi, who dropped in 15 points off the bench, hitting 4-of-9 shots from behind the arc. Garzon and Terryn Milton had 14 points each, Naomie Alnatas swished in 13 points and Taylen Collins had 11.

Bickle gave a gritty effort to finish with a double-double for the Bears, delivering 16 points and 11 rebounds. But a game after putting up 92 points in the overtime loss to the Sooners, the Bears looked discombulated offensively in this one.

Andrews had 11 points, hitting 3 of 5 from 3-point range, but suffered six turnovers. After the game, Collen noted that Andrews hasn’t practiced all week after taking a hard hit to the body in last Sunday’s win over Iowa State.

“When you’re 18 to 22 years old, you don’t have enough repetition to be the best version of yourself when you’re out of a rhythm, and you haven’t taken any shots,” Collen said. “And you haven’t felt a bump. And you haven’t made a pass. Sarah doesn’t turn the ball over like she turned it over today. I think that’s back-to-back games where she’s had uncharacteristic turnovers, and I think a lot of it goes to her not being able to practice.”

Early in the game, OSU got to the basket and converted with ease in gusting out to a quick 8-0 lead.

The Bears shook off the doldrums momentarily to get within 8-5 after two Bella Fontleroy free throws at the 6:36 mark of the first quarter. But OSU gave itself multiple second-chance opportunities with offensive boards, and the Cowgirls closed the quarter on a 14-4 run.

Fontleroy scored 11 points and collected 10 rebounds for the second double-double of her career. Meanwhile, her freshman teammate Darianna Littlepage-Buggs finished with two points and five rebounds in 24 minutes, seeing her own double-double streak at four games.

While Andrews hit in double figures, BU’s other two starting guards struggled to give the Bears anything offensively. Ja’Mee Asberry was 3-of-5 shooting for seven points in only 21 minutes, while Jaden Owens had two points and three assists on just 1-of-7 from the floor, as OSU gave her space and dared her to shoot from the outside.

Baylor tumbled from third place in the Big 12 to fifth with the loss. The Bears will next play Kansas State (14-10, 3-8) in Manhattan, Kan., on Wednesday. K-State will face No. 16 Oklahoma on Sunday.