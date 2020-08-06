You are the owner of this article.
Cox makes WNBA debut in Fever loss to Sparks
Fever Sparks Basketball

Los Angeles Sparks center Marie Gulich (21) knocks the ball away from Indiana Fever forward Lauren Cox during the first half. Former Lady Bear Cox made her WNBA debut on Wednesday night. 

 Chad Conine

BRADENTON, Fla. – After her senior season at Baylor was cut short and the beginning of her WNBA career delayed for more than a week by the COVID-19 pandemic, Lauren Cox finally got back on the basketball court as she made her pro debut for the Indiana Fever on Wednesday night.

Cox, the third overall pick in the first round of the WNBA Draft in April, tested positive for COVID-19 in July and had to self-isolate for part of training camp and the beginning of the season.

She entered the Fever’s game against the Los Angeles Sparks midway through the first quarter and totaled 17 minutes of action. Cox finished with six rebounds and an assist. She went 0-for-1 from the field and 1-for-2 from the free-throw line to score one point as she attempted to work her way back into game shape.

The Sparks defeated Indiana, 86-75.

The Fever and Sparks played at IMG Academy WNBA Court 1 inside the WNBA bubble.

It would have been a reunion for Cox and 2019-20 Lady Bears teammate Te’a Cooper, but Cooper missed the game for medical protocol reasons. The Southern California News Group reported that Cooper received an inconclusive coronavirus test and was awaiting the results of another test.

Cox announced her positive test and spoke about it on NBC’s “Today” on July 27. She didn’t say whether she experienced COVID-19 symptoms and didn’t elaborate on whether or not being diabetic complicated the situation.

"Today" host Craig Melvin asked specifically if Cox was concerned about the impact Type 1 diabetes would have.

“I’m a little worried about it, but at the same time I want to play again,” Cox said. “I haven’t played a basketball game since late February, early March, so I’m just ready to get back out on the court again.”

