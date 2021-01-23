Cox ready to expand on WNBA rookie preview

Lauren Cox’s rookie season in the WNBA played out more like a trailer than a movie.

Cox, a key member of Baylor’s 2019 national championship team and the Big 12 Player of the Year in 2020, was drafted third overall in the first round of the WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever.

The draft took place when most of the country was under shelter-in-place orders during the first days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The upcoming season was a mystery at the time. As it turned out, the NBA and WNBA played their respective seasons in strict bubbles.

Cox, who had her senior season ended by the coronavirus pandemic and the NCAA cancellation of the annual basketball tournaments, was again a victim of bad timing at the start of her pro career. She tested positive for COVID-19 just before the start of the season and couldn’t enter the WNBA’s bubble for preseason practice and the opening of game action. Cox played in her first WNBA game for the Fever on Aug. 6 against the Los Angeles Sparks.

On Friday, Cox met with the media on Zoom and discussed her first pro offseason. She said she has recovered from an in-season knee injury and is ready for the fresh start of a new season.

The year gone by was a little difficult to even sum up.