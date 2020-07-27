Cox reveals COVID-19 positive on Today show

Former Baylor All-American Lauren Cox, the 2019-20 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Player of the Year, revealed on Monday on NBC’s "Today" that she was diagnosed with COVID-19 during the lead-up to the WNBA season.
Cox said she is currently following the WNBA’s protocol for self-isolation and testing and does not have a specific date when she will make her professional debut.
Cox didn’t say whether she experienced COVID-19 symptoms and didn’t elaborate on whether or not being diabetic complicated the situation.
Today host Craig Melvin asked specifically if Cox was concerned about the impact Type 1 diabetes will have going forward.
“I’m a little worried about it, but at the same time I want to play again,” Cox said. “I haven’t played a basketball game since late February, early March, so I’m just ready to get back out on the court again.”
Cox, who played a key role as the Baylor Lady Bears won the 2019 national championship during her junior season, was drafted No. 3 overall by the Indiana Fever in the first round of the 2020 WNBA Draft.
Without Cox in the lineup, the Fever lost to the Washington Mystics, 101-76, in both teams’ season opener on Saturday.
Cox didn’t say how long ago she tested positive for COVID-19.
She is the second key member of the 2019 national champion Lady Bears to reveal a positive COVID-19 test in the last four days.
On Friday, former Baylor All-American center Kalani Brown announced she tested positive for the novel coronavirus on July 9. Like Cox, Brown sat out the season opener for her new team, the Atlanta Dream.
Brown, a first-round pick by the Los Angeles Sparks in 2019, was traded from the Sparks to the Dream in the offseason. She announced that COVID-19 would delay the start of her season in a tweet on Friday.
Although pressed by the Today hosts to speak on a variety of hot topics, Cox maintained that she was focused on basketball.
“Honestly, I’m just glad we’re even having a season and getting to play again,” she said.
