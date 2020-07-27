Cox reveals COVID-19 positive on Today show

Former Baylor All-American Lauren Cox, the 2019-20 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Player of the Year, revealed on Monday on NBC’s "Today" that she was diagnosed with COVID-19 during the lead-up to the WNBA season.

Cox said she is currently following the WNBA’s protocol for self-isolation and testing and does not have a specific date when she will make her professional debut.

Cox didn’t say whether she experienced COVID-19 symptoms and didn’t elaborate on whether or not being diabetic complicated the situation.

Today host Craig Melvin asked specifically if Cox was concerned about the impact Type 1 diabetes will have going forward.

“I’m a little worried about it, but at the same time I want to play again,” Cox said. “I haven’t played a basketball game since late February, early March, so I’m just ready to get back out on the court again.”

Cox, who played a key role as the Baylor Lady Bears won the 2019 national championship during her junior season, was drafted No. 3 overall by the Indiana Fever in the first round of the 2020 WNBA Draft.

Without Cox in the lineup, the Fever lost to the Washington Mystics, 101-76, in both teams’ season opener on Saturday.