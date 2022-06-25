Cox, Team USA eliminated at 3-on-3 World Cup

ANTWERP, Belgium — Canada brought Team USA’s time to an end, eliminating the Americans by a score of 14-10 in the 3-on-3 World Cup on Saturday.
Former Baylor star Lauren Cox tied the game at 7 with a basket with just under three minutes to play, but the Canadians responded with a 5-1 run to seize the win. Cox finished with two points, four rebounds and a team-leading two blocks in the game, in which buckets are worth one or two points.
While Team USA’s World Cup run concluded, Cox will continue to play for the national 3-on-3 team in a variety of events, including in France next week.