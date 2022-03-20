Coyotes howl: South Dakota stuns slow-starting Baylor, 61-47

The South Dakota Coyotes played basketball their way and it was good enough to knock off seventh-ranked Baylor on the Bears’ home floor.

The 10th-seeded Coyotes came out firing from 3-point range and used every second of the shot clock late as they stiff-armed second-seeded Baylor, 61-47, on Sunday evening at the Ferrell Center.

In doing so, South Dakota ended Baylor’s streak of 12 consecutive Sweet 16 appearances. The Coyotes, who earned the first NCAA Division I Tournament win two days earlier against Ole Miss, now have another landmark victory as they head off to the Wichita Region, their first such journey at the top level of women’s college basketball.

Meanwhile, it was a rough ending for Baylor coach Nicki Collen’s first season leading the Bears. After taking over after Kim Mulkey’s departure for LSU last spring, Collen directed Baylor to a strong finish to the regular season as the Bears won their 12th straight Big 12 title.

It will be a long offseason though, as Baylor contemplates its earliest exit from the NCAA Tournament since 2008.

“I’ve got really good kids,” Collen said. “I’ve got really, really good kids in that locker room that believed in what we’re doing, that trusted the process. … Change is hard. Change is really, really hard for everyone. I don’t care how old you are, change is hard, especially when you’ve had success.”

Bears senior All-American forward NaLyssa Smith and classmate Queen Egbo could both be taken in the first round of the upcoming WNBA Draft. Baylor graduate transfer guard Jordan Lewis also played her final college game.

It’s another chapter in the long history of March Madness. The South Dakota players enjoyed an exuberant team hug when the clock hit zeroes at the end of the fourth quarter. But the Coyotes had so thoroughly controlled the game, that it wasn’t the kind of hyper-intense celebration that usually accompanies big upsets.

“I thought our kids played really hard,” South Dakota coach Dawn Plitzuweit said. “I thought they played fearless and I thought they made a lot of good things happen. They’ve earned this and now they have a chance to enjoy it.”

On Saturday, Plitzuweit wondered out loud if there was any game plan that could stop Smith. But the Coyotes accomplished that feat.

Smith, playing her final game at the Ferrell Center, scored 10 points with eight rebounds, far below her season averages in both categories.

But Smith wasn’t alone. Queen Egbo led Baylor with 13 points and they were the only Baylor players in double figures.

The Bears (28-7) shot 31.5% from the field, including a dismal 5 of 26 from 3-point range.

“We have good shooters that didn’t shoot the basketball well tonight,” Collen said.

The Coyotes (29-5) didn’t score in the first five minutes of the fourth quarter as they seemed to prioritize running clock. That strategy worked as Baylor struggled to cut into the 13-point advantage that South Dakota took to the final period.

Baylor’s Sarah Andrews made a layup that pulled the Bears within seven with 3:13 remaining.

However, South Dakota’s Maddie Krull answered with a basket in the paint while getting fouled by Andrews. Krull finished the 3-point play to reestablish the Coyotes’ double-digit margin.

Baylor never got back within eight.

South Dakota brought the fight in the first half, mostly by filling up the basket from 3-point range.

The Coyotes hit their first four shots of the game, including a game-opening trey by Hannah Sjerven and two more by Chloe Lamb. With that, South Dakota pushed out to an 11-0 advantage while the Bears were struggling to get any traction against the Coyotes’ 2-3 zone defense.

“Hannah started the game with another 3 and I think we all kind of smiled and relaxed a little bit because that was not necessarily the game plan, but it certainly worked out pretty well for us,” Plitzuweit said.

Egbo finally broke the drought with an inside basket at the 2:56 mark of the first quarter.

But South Dakota kept on coming. Liv Korngable nailed the Coyotes’ fourth 3-pointer of the first quarter and the Coyotes led 16-4 after the period.

“I think it’s more when you get down 11-0, you’re playing from behind the entire time,” Baylor senior forward Caitlin Bickle said. “I think we had some good runs, they had some good runs. But at that point it’s kind of like we didn’t come out from the jump, same as we did against Hawaii, same as we did against Texas and we just can’t do that. Once you get to tournament play you can’t do that. Trying to come back the entire game, we just couldn’t get it done.”

Baylor got its outside game going in the second quarter as Jordan Lewis, Ja’Mee Asberry and Andrews each hit shots from beyond the arc. Andrews’ 3-pointer from the left corner cut the Coyotes’ lead to five with a little more than four minutes left in the first half. And Lewis’ trey at the 2:42 mark chipped it down to four.

And yet South Dakota didn’t wither. Sjerven hit another deep ball, plus an inside basket and Korngable and Grace Larkins each made shots in the paint to boost the Coyotes back to an 11-point lead going to intermission.

South Dakota held Smith to two points in the first half. Egbo responded by leading the Bears with 10 at the break. But South Dakota had matched Baylor 10-10 in paint points.

By the end, South Dakota proved that basketball games aren’t won by past accolades, but by players making plays.

“The game of basketball is as simple as five players going at another set of five players,” Sjerven said. “Don’t overthink it too much. It’s a fun game.”

