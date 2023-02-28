Freshman RyLee Crandall threw a two-hitter and collected eight strikeouts as No. 21 Baylor rolled to an 8-0 run-rule win over UTA on Tuesday night at Getterman Stadium.

Shay Govan hit a two-run single in the first inning to give her 31 RBIs in 15 games this season. Baylor's leading RBI producer in 2022 was Josie Bower with 30.

Amber Toven drilled a run-scoring double against UTA (6-9) in the fourth inning. The Bears broke it open with a four-run fifth inning that was highlighted by bases-loaded walks by Presleigh Pilon and McKenzie Wilson and Taylor Strain's run-scoring single to end the game with the run-rule.

Baylor (14-1) will host the Ode to Joy Invitational Saturday and Sunday with two games apiece against Texas A&M and Sam Houston State.