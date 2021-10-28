Cresting the hill: Baylor runners want to hit stride as season nears end

The Stillwater venue shapes up as the hilliest course Baylor has encountered all season. But that’s part of cross country, the Bears said. And they do train regularly in Cameron Park, so they’ve seen an incline or two in these past few months.

“Everybody has to run the hills,” said senior Ryan Hodge. “I think we’ve done a good job as far as training and doing some hills in our training, so I’m not too worried about it. I think it’s a level playing field. …. And for every uphill, there’s a downhill, so I always just kind of keep that in my mind, of not trying to do anything crazy on the hills, but then you can catch those people on the downhills, also. So, I’m excited.”

Barnett coached nine All-Americans and an NCAA champion during his four-year stint as Auburn’s head coach prior to Baylor. So he knows what a proper finishing kick looks like, and he’s hopeful his Bears will deliver.

“I think the biggest thing is, running your best in a championship is what I’ve always prided myself in helping people do that,” Barnett said. “So, just helping people get over the top in their Big 12 competition this weekend, that would be big for me. So, it might not be a personal best, but it’s just matching up and running to your best ability.”

The men’s 8K race will get rolling at 10 a.m. Friday, followed by the women’s 6K at 11. After the Big 12 meet, Baylor will return home to prepare for the NCAA’s South Central Regional Championships Nov. 12 at Waco’s Cottonwood Creek Golf Course.

