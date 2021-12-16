Cru thrilled to be back at Stagg Bowl

For Mary Hardin-Baylor coach Pete Fredenburg, every trip to the Stagg Bowl is just as exciting as the last.

The Crusaders will make their fourth NCAA Division III championship game appearance in the last five years against North Central in a battle of unbeaten teams at 6 p.m. Friday.

The game holds special significance since it will be played for the first time at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, in the city where the Pro Football Hall of Fame is located.

“It’s a huge challenge, but obviously we’re excited about going to Canton,” said the 72-year-old Fredenburg. “But the reality is you have to play well and execute well against a great team like North Central, and then you’ve got to do the fundamental things to be successful to have a chance to win.”

The Crusaders have an enviable Stagg Bowl history after winning national titles in 2016 and 2018, and losing in the championship game in 2017 and 2019. UMHB’s 2016 title was later stripped due to an ineligible player.

After the 2020 Stagg Bowl was canceled due to COVID-19, the Crusaders (14-0) had to get past nemesis Wisconsin-Whitewater on the road last week to return to the championship game.