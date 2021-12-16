Cru thrilled to be back at Stagg Bowl

For Mary Hardin-Baylor coach Pete Fredenburg, every trip to the Stagg Bowl is just as exciting as the last.
The Crusaders will make their fourth NCAA Division III championship game appearance in the last five years against North Central in a battle of unbeaten teams at 6 p.m. Friday.
The game holds special significance since it will be played for the first time at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, in the city where the Pro Football Hall of Fame is located.
“It’s a huge challenge, but obviously we’re excited about going to Canton,” said the 72-year-old Fredenburg. “But the reality is you have to play well and execute well against a great team like North Central, and then you’ve got to do the fundamental things to be successful to have a chance to win.”
The Crusaders have an enviable Stagg Bowl history after winning national titles in 2016 and 2018, and losing in the championship game in 2017 and 2019. UMHB’s 2016 title was later stripped due to an ineligible player.
After the 2020 Stagg Bowl was canceled due to COVID-19, the Crusaders (14-0) had to get past nemesis Wisconsin-Whitewater on the road last week to return to the championship game.
“It was a really great win for our team,” Fredenburg said. “We had to overcome the fact that we had never won there. Snow was literally going laterally and sticking some that morning. But the sun came out at noon and the sky turned blue, and it felt like we were back in Texas.”
The Crusaders’ 24-7 win was sparked by a tremendous defensive effort as Whitewater finished with just 207 total yards. UMHB has allowed 234.7 yards and nine points per game during its unbeaten season.
“What’s really helped us this year has been the development and growth of the defensive front,” Fredenburg said. “(Defensive coordinator) Larry Harmon and his staff have been together a long time and they do an incredible job. They’re in a place in time defensively where we’re playing as well as we have in a while.”
Leading UMHB’s offense is senior quarterback Kyle King, who has passed for 2,246 yards and 32 touchdowns with only two interceptions. King is also a running threat with 343 yards rushing and 11 scores.
After missing UMHB’s 42-7 playoff win over Birmingham-Southern with a turf toe injury, King bounced back against Linfield to throw for 345 yards and six touchdowns in a 49-24 win before throwing for 309 yards and two scores against Whitewater.
“Kyle is a tremendous competitor and has a wonderful work ethic,” Fredenburg said. “There were times when he was on the sidelines and going through turf toe issues where we had to fight to keep him off the field. He said he was fine, but we knew he wasn’t 100 percent. He’s had tremendous outings the last two games.”
Brandon Jordan has been the Crusaders’ top receiver with 51 catches for 971 yards and 16 touchdowns, while the running game has been led by Alphonso Thomas with 1,063 yards and 12 touchdowns and Kenneth Cormier with 798 yards and eight scores.
North Central (13-0) also features a dual-threat quarterback as Luke Lehnen has passed for 3,082 yards and 32 touchdowns while rushing for 496 yards and 10 scores. Ethan Greenfield is workhorse in the backfield as he’s rushed for 1,672 yards on 22 carries while scoring 23 touchdowns.
While North Central’s offense is averaging 54.8 points per game, the defense has allowed 11.2 points per game.
“The first thing you see is how incredibly gifted they are talent-wise, and how quick, hard and fast they play,” Fredenburg said. “They are well-coached on both sides of the ball, and they have a great quarterback, a great running back and gifted receivers. The most impressive thing to me is their O-line and D-line are outstanding.”
Fredenburg hopes this Crusaders team can finish off an unbeaten season like the 2018 national championship squad that completed a 15-0 season with a 24-16 win over Mount Union in Shenandoah, Texas.
“I think this team has grown in stature and development, and is very comparable to the 2018 team that had tremendous confidence in each other,” Fredenburg said. “It goes without saying that doesn’t happen without great senior leadership and guys willing to give themselves to teammates. A big part of our success is having guys who love playing the game and will do what it takes to be successful.”