Cryer buries 28 as No. 5 Bears overtake No. 8 UCLA, 80-75

LAS VEGAS — Baylor coach Scott Drew didn’t think it was any kind of gamble to fly to Las Vegas for a tournament with four Top 25 teams in the Continental Tire Main Event.

Win or lose, the No. 5 Bears would play some top-notch competition that would help build their resume and show their strengths and weaknesses.

But Drew was happy to get out of town with an 80-75 win over No. 8 UCLA behind a career-high 28-point performance by LJ Cryer and a 22-point outburst by Adam Flagler on Sunday afternoon at T-Mobile Arena.

The Bears (4-1) played in the consolation game after dropping an 86-79 decision to No. 16 Virginia in Friday’s first round. The Cavaliers went on to win the tournament with a 70-61 win over No. 19 Illinois on Sunday.

“We grew up and learned,” said Drew in his postgame radio interview. “UCLA could win the Pac-12, they could go to the Final Four, they’re not a bad team. When you’re playing this kind of competition you don’t have much margin for error, and I thought for 40 minutes we did a much better job competing offensively and defensively.”

Both Cryer and Flagler buried four of eight 3-pointers and were the go-to scorers when the Bears needed baskets down the stretch against the Bruins (3-2).

Baylor shot 44.6 percent from the field and nailed 20 of 23 free throws while committing just 11 turnovers and winning the boards by a 36-32 margin. Caleb Lohner played a big role off the bench with nine points and five rebounds while Dale Bonner also contributed nine points as he hit six of seven free throws.

“Our bench was tremendous,” Drew said. “Dale was fabulous and Caleb did a great job, and his three offensive rebounds were really critical.”

Though UCLA guard Jaylen Clark had a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds, the Bears played much better defense against him in the second half after he scored 17 first-half points.

“Jaylen Clark was really effective and good, and I thought second half we did a much better job making things tough for him,” Drew said.

Trailing 53-50 midway through the second half, the Bears went on an 11-0 run to take the lead for good.

Bonner started the streak with a 3-pointer before freshman Josh Ojianwuna hit a pair of free throws. Bonner was then fouled on a 3-point attempt and he nailed all three free throws before Flagler finished off the run with a 3-pointer from the top of the arc to open up a 61-53 lead.

The Bruins didn’t go away quietly as they cut Baylor’s lead to 68-67 when Clark hit a pair of free throws with 3:41 remaining.

UCLA had a chance to take the lead but Flo Thamba blocked Adem Bona’s shot before Cryer nailed a 3-pointer and Bonner hit another free throw to give the Bears a 72-67 lead with 2:15 remaining.

Hanging on to a 72-69 lead heading into the final minute, Flagler buried two shots and a pair of free throws to help seal the win for the Bears.

“You’re playing a lot of guys and you’re wearing people down,” Drew said. “LJ’s doing a great job mixing it and I thought Adam really closed tonight. He’s done that before and is a very trustworthy guy down the stretch.”

Baylor will return home to play McNeese State at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Ferrell Center.