West Virginia traditionally plays some of the most rugged, hard-nosed defense in the Big 12 dialed up by veteran coach Bob Huggins.

But the Mountaineers’ signature physicality was no match for LJ Cryer’s long-range darts.

Cryer opened Big Monday with a 3-pointer and never cooled off as he drained a career-high eight of 11 treys en route to a 26-point performance to lift No. 9 Baylor to a 79-67 win at the Ferrell Center.

"I mean, it felt real good coming off my hands," Cryer said. "I felt like I got a lot of great looks, so credit to my teammates. When I get those looks I feel like I can knock them down every time. So it just went my way tonight."

As Cryer was walking away from the postgame interview, teammate Jalen Bridges said "LJ Curry."

After opening Big 12 play with three straight losses, the Bears (20-6, 9-4) have won nine of their last 10 conference games to pull into a first-place tie with Texas with five regular season games remaining. Texas Tech pulled off a 74-67 win over the Longhorns in Lubbock on Monday night.

"It's a blessing," Bridges said. "It's just a credit to our guys, our staff, our support squad (and) our players. We could have easily gave up. We could have let those three early losses affect us but we toughened up. We knew what we had to do and we've been on a good run ever since."

Cryer missed the second half of Baylor’s 82-72 win over Oklahoma last Wednesday with a lower leg injury, but has been on fire since then as he scored 23 in Saturday’s 72-68 win at TCU and was on target again against the Mountaineers (15-11, 4-9).

Cryer got a lot of assistance from his teammates as reigning Big 12 player of the week Adam Flagler scored 13 points, Bridges 12 and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua 11.

Though Keyonte George scored just six points, he recorded seven assists and nine rebounds. The Bears shot 51 overall while burying 14 of 27 3-pointers to sweep the regular season series following an 83-78 win in Morgantown on Jan. 11.

"That definitely opens things up and allows driving lanes," said Baylor coach Scott Drew. "What you love about the team being unselfish is at the end of the game Jon is like run a play for LJ because they knew he was close to the school record (for 3s)."

Though Cryer opened the game with a trey, neither team got off to a hot start as they began by hitting a combined two of 11 shots.

But the Mountaineers found their groove and hit six straight shots to take a 16-9 lead. Erik Stevenson started the run with a layup before Tre Mitchell stole the ball and scored and Emmitt Matthews stepped back and nailed a 3-pointer.

After Kedrian Johnson hit a turnaround jumper, Stevenson buried a 3-pointer and Joe Toussaint fired a pass to James Okonkwo for a layup.

Flagler scored on a 3-pointer and completed a three-point play with a drive for a basket and a free throw, but he picked up his second foul seven minutes into the game and went to the bench.

But his teammates picked him up as Langston Love stepped into the game and drained a 3-pointer before Flo Thamba scored on a putback. With some good ball movement, Bridges gave the Bears a 20-18 lead with his 3-pointer from the right corner with 8:08 left in the first half.

The Bears gradually stretched their lead to 36-29 at halftime as Tchamwa Tchatchoua took a George pass for a slam and then hit a short jumper. Cryer stayed hot as he buried a pair of 3-pointers late in the first half.

"Coach Huggins is always going to have a couple of wrinkles, and I thought their trap bothered us early and I thought the guards did a great job," Drew said. "Especially when Adam went out Key did a tremendous job running the point and handling the trap and letting us play four-on-three and get a lead and some separation."

Cryer came out just as hot in the second half as he quickly buried two more 3-pointers to open up a 42-31 lead. After Thamba threw down a slam, Cryer fired in another trey from the right corner.

Love showed tremendous hustle as he missed a 3-pointer, dashed inside for the rebound, and then fired a pass to Bridges for a basket.

Cryer buried another trey from the right corner before Flagler nailed a 3-pointer from the top of the arc. After Tchamwa Tchatchoua followed with a pair of jumpers, Cryer got back to business by sinking another trey to stretch Baylor’s lead to 62-45 midway through the second half.

"Hot hand, and you know what, he got some good looks," Drew said. "Our guys did a great job getting him the ball on time, on target. But they set some good screens. And then, when they were trapping and played zone, that allowed for some good looks. You give a good shooter good looks, they’re a good shooter. And 19 assists, guys were really unselfish, and it was great to see."

A win over the Mountaineers was much needed as the Bears will hit the road for their next two games against Kansas on Saturday in Lawrence before facing Kansas State on Feb. 21 in Manhattan.

"Now the real fun begins," Drew said. "A lot of basketball left to be played."