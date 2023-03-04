Senior Day is designed to be a time of celebration and reliving the best college basketball memories.

For Baylor, there were no celebrations once the regular season finale against Iowa State started. And the Bears didn’t create any wonderful new memories.

The Cyclones completely frustrated the No. 7 Bears by mixing different zone and man-to-man defenses that pushed their 3-point shooters out of their comfort zone. Iowa State made one of the nation’s most dynamic offenses look confused and hesitant in a 73-58 romp on Saturday afternoon before 10,105 fans at the Ferrell Center.

After opening the Big 12 with a 77-62 win over the Bears in Ames on Dec. 31, the Cyclones completed the regular season sweep behind a defense that limited Baylor to a 35.8 shooting percentage, including a 35.7 3-point percentage. Shooting 55.8 percent at the free throw line, the Bears' 58 points were a season low.

If the Bears move into the new Foster Pavilion for the start of Big 12 play next season as projected, the last thing they wanted was for their last conference game at the Ferrell Center to be a blowout loss.

“The No. 1 defense in conference for a reason, so they do a great job,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “Obviously, we didn’t play our best game. Even as good as their defense was, they didn’t guard us at the free throw line. It was one of those days where it just wasn’t happening.”

The No. 4-seeded Bears (22-9, 11-7) will get another shot against No. 5 Iowa State (18-12, 9-9) in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.

“The good thing about playing like this is you should be really motivated when you come back and play,” Drew said. “And I know we were all embarrassed today.”

Complementing their stifling defense, the Cyclones played efficient offense as they shot 54.2 percent and found the open man so often that they outscored the Bears, 36-14, in the paint. Iowa State also dominated the boards by a 36-24 margin.

Guard Jaren Holmes led a balanced attack with 16 points and seven rebounds while forward Tre King hit 13 points with seven boards and guard Gabe Kalscheur scored 12.

The Cyclones had lost eight of their previous 10 games and third-leading scorer Caleb Grill was dismissed from the team on Wednesday. They didn’t seem to be a likely candidate to beat the Bears on the road, but they put together a complete game.

“We've gone through a tough time over the last few weeks,” said Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger. “The intentionality, the toughness, the focus, the togetherness was really great out there today, and we have a lot of respect for their program. Coach Drew's a heck of a coach, that's a heck of a team. But our guys came today with great intent and found a way to come out with the win.”

In the pregame Senior Day ceremony, Baylor honored Flo Thamba, Adam Flagler, Dale Bonner, Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, Zach Loveday and Jordan Turner. All those players except Thamba are eligible to return for another season since the 2020-21 COVID-interrupted season didn’t count against eligibility.

But nothing went right for the Bears the rest of the day.

“It is frustrating because next year is not going to be the same team,” said Baylor guard LJ Cryer. “You want to go off on a good note because you don’t know who's coming back. So at the end of the day it's disappointing, but we got to move forward and hopefully we can make some noise in the tournament and end it off the right way there.”

The Bears were cold from the start as they hit just three of their first 15 shots as the Cyclones opened up a 17-9 lead. Aljaz Kunc buried a 3-pointer but the rest of Iowa State’s early points were from point blank range.

Baylor’s last lead was 5-4 with 15:18 left in the first half when Keyonte George scored on a drive after returning to the lineup after missing Monday’s win at Oklahoma State. George sprained his ankle last weekend against Texas.

With Kunc hitting his second 3-pointer and Holmes slipping inside for a pair of baskets, the Cyclones stretched their lead to 28-14 with 3:26 left in the first half.

Bonner gave the Bears a lift when he scored seven straight points, including a 3-pointer, to cut Iowa State’s halftime lead to 33-22.

With George hitting a fall-away jumper in the lane and Cryer and Flagler nailing 3-pointers, the Bears went on their best run of the game with 10 straight points to cut Iowa State’s lead to 36-32 to start the second half.

But the Cyclones answered with an 11-0 run of their own to stretch their lead to 47-32 with 12:07 remaining.

Osun Osunniyi started the stretch with a pair of free throws before Holmes scored on a drive and Kalscheur did the rest by nailing a pair of 3-pointers and scoring on a drive.

The Bears couldn’t pull together enough offensive consistency the rest of the game to overtake the Cyclones.

“They’re a physical defense and defenses in the Big 12 are physical,” Drew said. “We didn’t do a good enough job running our offense and fighting to get our offense lower and executing, we didn’t hit the roller, our bigs enough when they put two on the ball. When we did get good looks, and we didn’t have enough of them, we didn’t make them.”