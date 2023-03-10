KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When you’re missing bunnies and they’re dropping bombs, the end result is going to be painful for you.

That’s how the story went for Baylor at the Big 12 tournament.

The third-seeded Iowa State Cyclones finished the game on an 11-0 run to take out the Bears, 74-63, on Friday night in the Big 12 quarterfinals in front of a mostly red-adorned crowd at historic Municipal Audorium.

Iowa State (20-9) advances to face second-seeded Oklahoma in Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. semifinals. The Sooners had to battle all the way to the end to get past 10th-seeded TCU, 77-76, earlier Friday.

The game was right there for the taking for the Bears (19-12), who wanted to try to win the conference tourney to add another trophy to their well-stocked case and improve their seed line for the upcoming NCAA tournament. But they went frigid in final minutes, failing to score in the final four minutes of the game, while ISU started knocking down 3s from all over the court.

Baylor missed three layups in the fourth quarter, and Iowa State typically made Baylor pay with a harsh punishment on the other end after those misses.

“It was a really good game, a really good game,” said Baylor head coach Nicki Collen. “It was a really good Iowa State crowd. I thought we played really, really well for about 34 or 35 minutes.”

The Bears played with loads of hustle defensively, totaling 10 steals and seven blocked shots. But they got lost a couple of times in the final minutes, and that’s never a good idea when Ashley Joens is patrolling the court. Joens nailed two 3-pointers in that closing run for the Cyclones, taking advantage of the bubble of space she found surrounding her.

Joens finished with 30 points and 15 rebounds, another signature effort for the Cyclones’ all-time leading scorer in program history.

Baylor will be left to await its NCAA tourney landing spot when that field is revealed at 7 p.m. Sunday. The Bears have been projected as a No. 8 or 9 seed in most predictions, meaning that if they win their first-round game in the Big Dance they’d likely have to face a No. 1 seed in the second round.

“So much of the NCAA tournament is matchups. It doesn’t matter what your seed is, it’s who you play and how you play,” Collen said. “We’re packing our bags to go win. I don’t care where it is, I’m sure it won’t be an easy one. But we’re playing to win.”

They might’ve improved that seeding with a win over Iowa State, of course, and for a while it looked like Baylor might just pull it off. The teams swapped jabs throughout the second half, leading to eight lead changes and six ties. The last of those deadlocks came when Darianna Littlepage-Buggs scored inside to knot the score at 63 with 4:07 to go.

Little did Baylor know at the time that would be its last points of the night.

Whether they just tightened up or Iowa State defended better, the Bears missed their final six shots of the game. Baylor shot 33.3% in the fourth quarter, while Iowa State nailed a blistering 8 of 11 shots in that final period (72.7%).

For all their struggles, the Bears managed to put four players in double-figure scoring. Buggs led the way with 16 points to go alongside three steals. Caitlin Bickle chipped in 15 points, six rebounds and two steals, while Jaden Owens also had 15 points, with 13 of those coming in the first half. Sarah Andrews pocketed 12 points and nine assists, while Jana Van Gytenbeek contributed a career-high seven assists in 20 minutes off the bench.

It’s always a chore for any Big 12 defender chasing Joens around the court. The fifth-year Iowa State forward picked up her Big 12 Player of the Year award from commissioner Brett Yormark before the game, then went to work picking apart the Bears. Joens twice got loose behind picks for open 3-pointers in the early stages of the game, helping the Cyclones shoot out to a 15-5 lead.

But Baylor zipped around the court with a relentless energy, and that helped the Bears get back into the game. Baylor blocked four shots in the first quarter, with three of those coming from two of the smallest players on the court, 5-8 guard Jaden Owens and 5-6 guard Sarah Andrews. Owens rejected a point-blank shot from 5-11 ISU guard Denae Fritz, while Andrews actually came up with two rejections, including an incredibly well-timed stuff of a potential breakaway layup from the Cyclones’ Emily Ryan.

Such hustle plays aided Baylor’s surge back. The Bears cut ISU’s lead to 19-14 by the end of the first period, and then just kept coming in the second. Owens must’ve used lighter fluid as her pregame perfume, because the senior absolutely ignited. She nailed 3 of 4 shots from 3-point range on her way to 13 first-half points, showing a willingness to launch that hasn’t necessarily been her usual modus operandi.

Baylor took its first lead of the game with 5:30 left in the second quarter when Bickle scored on a pick-and-roll play and dropped in the bucket while being fouled, then added the free throw for good measure. That play gave Baylor a 29-27 lead.

The teams mostly swapped the momentum back and forth thereafter, and went into the halftime break tied at 37 following a slick Buggs score via a feed from Andrews.

But Baylor’s late cold streak proved fatal to its chances. And they couldn’t defuse the electric fourth quarter from Joens, who scored 13 points in that final period on 5-of-5 shooting from the floor and 3-of-3 from beyond the arc.

Ryan added 15 points and eight assists for Iowa State and nailed all seven of her free throw attempts.