Cyclones dominate Trib's all-Big 12 awards
Cyclones dominate Trib's all-Big 12 awards

With COVID-19 wreaking havoc, Big 12 teams faced unprecedented challenges even getting through the football season.

Players that were heavily counted on could test positive days before games, forcing coaches to reshuffle their plans on the fly. Positive tests and contact tracing could wipe out entire position groups. Zoom virtual calls became as prevalent as practices.

Somehow Iowa State thrived.

Amid all the roadblocks, Iowa State coach Matt Campbell put together his best team in five seasons at the school as it rolled through Big 12 play with an 8-1 record to earn a spot against Oklahoma in the league’s championship game at 11 a.m. Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Following their success, the Cyclones earned most of the major awards on the Tribune-Herald’s all-Big 12 team as Campbell won coach of the year, running back Breece Hall offensive player of the year, and linebacker Mike Rose defensive player of the year.

Additionally, the top offensive newcomer is Iowa State receiver Xavier Hutchinson, a junior transfer from Blinn College who ranks second in the Big 12 with 50 catches for 612 yards and four touchdowns.

Since taking over as Iowa State’s coach, Campbell had always put competitive teams on the field as the Cyclones made bowl appearances the last three years. After starting his rebuilding job with a 3-9 record in 2016, Campbell guided the Cyclones to consecutive 8-5 records in 2017-18 before going 7-6 last year.

Those seasons led to the 2020 breakthrough season despite the challenges of navigating COVID-19.

“What you want is consistency,” Campbell said. “I always believe in coaching it’s about building a foundation and having people to continue to anchor that foundation. I think that creates a sense of home and purpose, and we’ve found it here.”

The road to the Big 12 championship game wasn’t easy, but the Cyclones have built momentum as the season has progressed.

The Cyclones got off to a bad start by losing their season opener to Louisiana. They bounced back with three straight wins, including a 37-30 win over Oklahoma on Oct. 3.

That streak ended with a 24-21 loss to Oklahoma State in Stillwater on Oct. 24. Beginning with a 52-22 romp over Kansas, the Cyclones have won their last five games. One of those was a comeback 23-20 win over Texas on Nov. 27 in Austin.

After beating the Longhorns, Hall said “It’s five-star culture versus five-star players.”

Along with junior quarterback Brock Purdy, Hall has been an undeniable key to Iowa State’s offensive success. The sophomore leads the nation with 1,357 yards rushing on 222 carries, and has averaged 6.1 yards per carry while running for 17 touchdowns.

Hall is also a threat out of the backfield with 18 catches for 144 yards and two scores.

“Breece is a tremendous player,” said Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley. “He’s very consistent and understands schemes and is a tough runner that’s a real weapon. He has a very good offensive line and has been able to stay on the field and has been healthy and continues to get better. There’s no doubt he’s one of the best backs in the country.”

A native of Wichita, Kan., Hall chose Iowa State over schools like Baylor, Kansas State, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska and Tennessee.

Hall made a quick impact as a freshman in 2019 as he rushed for 897 yards and nine touchdowns while making 23 catches for 252 yards and a score. Campbell has seen remarkable growth from Hall since last season.

“Breece has always been a phenomenal football talent,” Campbell said. “But what’s been fun is to watch him continue to mature and become a craftsman. I see how he studies the game and prepares his body for games, and does all the little things that help him develop his craft.”

While Hall has been an offensive leader for the Cyclones, junior linebacker Mike Rose has sparked one of the Big 12’s best defenses.

Rose ranks fourth in the Big 12 with 8.1 tackles per game and is tied for the league lead with four interceptions. Baylor certainly remembers one of those interceptions when he sealed a 38-31 win by picking off Charlie Brewer’s pass over the middle in the closing minute.

Rose spent considerable time in opponents’ backfields as he collected 10 tackles for loss.

This season didn’t just come out of nowhere for Rose. He was a freshman All-American in 2018 after making 75 tackles with nine for loss before collecting 77 tackles with 9.5 for loss and an interception and a forced fumble in 2019.

“You want your best players to stand for everything that's right: attitude, effort, toughness and consistency,” Campbell said. “We’re really fortunate he brings those things to the table. He puts in the time and effort to watch film and brings consistency to practice every day. Watching him practice during the week is very similar to what he brings on Saturday, and that makes our football team a lot better.”

Oklahoma redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler was certainly a contender for offensive player of the year, but he is the Trib’s pick for freshman of the year.

Rattler is the latest of Riley’s talented quarterbacks following 2017 Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield, 2018 Heisman winner Kyler Murray and 2019 all-Big 12 player Jalen Hurts.

Rattler has improved as the season has progressed as the redshirt freshman leads the Big 12 in passing efficiency by completing 68.5 percent for 2,512 yards and 24 touchdowns with only seven interceptions.

“Spencer is doing well, he’s eager and learning each week,” Riley said. “I think he’s made a lot of big plays and has become more mature. He’s remained a hungry, aggressive player, and has done a good job of not making mistakes. I’m excited about what he’s doing.”

Baylor coach Dave Aranda has been impressed by how Riley has adapted each of his quarterbacks to their specific skills to get the most from them.

“I think it’s a great credit to coach Riley and just the staff there,” Aranda said. “For however long, personally for me I’ve been looking at OU, and the success that they’ve had with this quarterback or that quarterback or whatever quarterback they’ve had, is that the offense has looked different and it’s suited whatever guy that they’ve had. And I think you can see that here with Rattler. I think he’s found where he’s comfortable and he’s performing at a high level.”

The Big 12’s top defensive freshman is TCU defensive end Khari Coleman, who ranks second in the Big 12 with 15 tackles for loss, including 14 solo stops. The true freshman from New Orleans immediately lived up to his billing as one of Louisiana’s top defensive players in 2019.

The best defensive newcomer is West Virginia senior linebacker Tony Fields, who leads the league with 88 tackles in nine games after transferring from Arizona.

2020 TRIBUNE-HERALD ALL-BIG 12 FOOTBALL TEAM

Offensive player of the year: Iowa State RB Breece Hall

Defensive player of the year: Iowa State LB Mike Rose

Coach of the year: Matt Campbell, Iowa State

Offensive freshman of the year: Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler

Defensive freshman of the year: TCU DE Khari Coleman

Offensive newcomer of the year: Iowa State WR Xavier Hutchinson

Defensive newcomer of the year: West Virginia LB Tony Fields

First Team Offense

Pos Name School Cl Notable

QB Sam Ehlinger Texas Sr Big 12-high 2,788 yards total offense

RB Breece Hall Iowa St. So Leads nation with1,357 yards rushing

RB Leddie Brown West Virginia Jr 945 yards rushing, 9 TDs

T Teven Jenkins Oklahoma State Sr Three-year OL starter

G Derek Schweiger Iowa State Jr Former walk-on key for Cyclones

C Creed Humphrey Oklahoma Jr 2019 second-team All-America

G Jack Anderson Texas Tech Jr Three-year starter back from injury

T Samuel Cosmi Texas Jr Headed to NFL draft

TE Charlie Kolar Iowa State Jr 33 catches, 446 yards, 5 TDs

WR Tylan Wallace Oklahoma State Sr Big 12-high 53 catches, 877 yards

WR Erik Ezukanma Texas Tech So 46 catches, 748 yards, 6 TDs

AP Deuce Vaughn Kansas Fr 1,221 all-purpose yards

K Gabe Brkic Oklahoma So 16-21 FGs, 40-40 PATs

First Team Defense

Pos Name School Cl Notable

DE Ochaun Mathis TCU So Big 12-high 9 sacks

DT Darius Stills West Virginia Sr 2019 first-team all-Big 12

DT Perrion Winfrey Oklahoma Jr Stalwart in middle

DE Will McDonald Iowa State So 8.5 sacks second in league

LB Joseph Ossai Texas Jr League-high 16 tackles for loss

LB Jalen Pitre Baylor Jr 13 TFL, 2 TDs on interceptions

LB Mike Rose Iowa State Jr 81 tackles, 4 interceptions

LB Tony Fields West Virginia Sr League-high 88 tackles

CB Zech McPhearson Texas Tech Sr Big 12-best 4 interceptions

S Trevon Moehrig TCU Jr 9 breakups, 2 interceptions

S Greg Eisworth Iowa State Sr Three-time all-Big 12

CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson TCU So League-high 13 pass breakups

P Austin McNamara Texas Tech So Big 12-best 46.3 average

Second Team Offense

Pos Name School Cl Notable

QB Spencer Rattler Oklahoma Fr Big 12-high 2,512 yards passing

RB SaRodorick Thompson Texas Tech So 610 yards rushing, 8 TDs

RB Bijan Robinson Texas Fr 520 yards rushing, 3TDs

T Adrian Ealy Oklahoma Jr 2019 second-team all-Big 12

G Josh Sills Oklahoma State Sr Transfer from West Virginia

C Colin Newell Iowa State Jr Back from 2019 knee injury

G Tyrese Robinson Oklahoma Jr Second-year starter

T TJ Storment TCU Sr Major impact for TCU

WR Winston Wright West Virginia So 45 catches, 528 yards, 2 TDs

WR Xavier Hutchinson Iowa State Jr 50 catches, 412 yards, 4 TDs

WR RJ Sneed Baylor Jr 39 catches, 497 yards, 3 TDs

AP Trestan Ebner Baylor Sr 1,047 all-purpose yards

K Cameron Dicker Texas Jr 13 of 18 field goals

Second Team Defense

Pos Name School Cl Notable

DE Isaiah Thomas Oklahoma Jr 8 sacks, 11.5 tackles for loss

DT Drew Wiley Kansas State Sr 9 tackles for loss

DT Dante Stills West Virginia Jr 8.5 tackles for loss

DE JaQuan Bailey Iowa State Sr 13 tackles for loss, 7 sacks

LB Garret Wallow TCU Sr 90 tackles, 9 for loss

LB Terrel Bernard Baylor Jr Led Big 12 in tackles before injury

LB Nike Bonitto Oklahoma So 9 tackles for loss

LB Amen Ogbongbemiga Oklahoma State Sr Recorded 76 tackles

CB Raleigh Texada Baylor Sr QBs rarely threw his way

S Tre Sterling Oklahoma State Jr 61 tackles, 9.1 for loss

S Tykee Smith West Virginia So 61 tackles, 5 PBU, 2 picks

CB Tre Brown Oklahoma Sr Lockdown CB for Sooners

P Ryan Bujcevski Texas Jr 43.3 average second in league

