KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A near-perfect shooting performance by Jalen Bridges couldn’t wash away every time Iowa State outhustled Baylor for a rebound or made a beeline for each loose ball.

The Cyclones were the grittier team and that’s why the No. 10 Bears went one-and-done in the Big 12 Tournament.

Despite Bridges burying 10 of 11 shots for a career-high 28 points, Iowa State’s massive 44-17 rebounding advantage led to a 78-72 win in Thursday’s quarterfinals at the T-Mobile Center.

Bridges drained seven of eight 3-pointers but his phenomenal shooting couldn’t overcome the Cyclones’ dominating board work, which was clearly demonstrated by a 21-5 offensive rebounding advantage.

“I would say that we have to have a better sense of urgency, more pride,” Bridges said. “Rebounding is just about toughness and want to, and right now we don’t have that.”

The fifth-seeded Cyclones (19-12) beat the fourth-seeded Bears (22-10) for the third straight time this season and twice in six days. The Big 12 Tournament game was similar to the Bears’ 73-58 loss on Saturday at the Ferrell Center when the Cyclones won the rebounding battle by a 36-24 margin.

“It came down to rebounding, period,” Drew said. “Simple thing, football it’s turnovers, basketball you have to rebound. Normally we always win second-chance points. Even if we break even we win the game. We have to do a better job. As coaches we’ll do a good job this week prepping to make sure we spend enough time on rebounding.”

Playing a combined 36 minutes, 6-10 Flo Thamba and 6-8 Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua combined for no rebounds for the Bears. In sharp contrast, Iowa State guard Tamin Lipsey pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds.

No play better illustrated the tenor of the game than when Iowa State guard Jaren Holmes hustled to rebound his missed free throw for a basket as the Baylor players stood around to give the Cyclones a 74-62 lead with 2:30 remaining.

“The coaches told us to out-physical them on the offensive and defensive rebounding, and we did that,” said Iowa State guard Gabe Kalscheur.

Kalscheur had the hot hand for the Cyclones as he drained six of 11 3-pointers and scored 24 points. But he had a lot of help as Holmes scored 17, Lipsey 13 and forward Tre King collected 10 points with six rebounds.

The Cyclones outscored the Bears in the paint, 36-14, exactly the same margin as the regular season finale.

“This is a credit to the team just getting in the paint,” Kalscheur said. “Get in the paint and put pressure on the defense.”

Due primarily to Bridges’ shooting, the Bears opened up a 50-42 after he buried his first three 3-pointers of the second half. But with Kalscheur draining a 3-pointer and hitting a pair of close-range shots, the Cyclones cut Baylor’s lead to two before taking a 54-53 edge with Holmes’ trey with 11:41 left in the game.

Bridges hit has last 3-pointer with 10:06 remaining and Keyonte George drained a trey as the Bears pulled into a 59-59 tie with 7:14 remaining. The Cyclones clamped down on Bridges as he didn’t score the rest of the game.

“We switched more, we were more conscious of our effort, sticking a hand up early trying to make him play inside the 3,” said Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger. “It comes down to being more intentional, sprinting off and finishing plays. We were fortunate in the last 10 minutes or so we were able to do the job.”

The Cyclones took command with an 11-1 run to open up a 70-60 lead with 4:19 remaining, and the Bears never challenged again.

Kalscheur opened the run with a 3-pointer before Holmes and Lipsey hit two free throws apiece. Holmes then drove for a basket before Lipsey slipped inside for a layup.

Baylor’s guard trio of George, Adam Flagler and LJ Cryer went a combined nine for 31 from the field and seven of 21 from 3-point range.

“Jalen we got good looks for today and we have to get better looks for everybody else,” Drew said. “Normally you play teams two or three times, everything is scouted so shots become more difficult. Contested shots don’t go in as much as uncontested shots.”

The Cyclones will face No. 1 seed Kansas at 6 p.m. Friday in the Big 12 Tournament semifinals. The Jayhawks romped to a 78-61 win over West Virginia in the quarterfinals despite the absence of coach Bill Self who was sidelined with an undisclosed illness.

The Bears will learn Sunday where they’ll be headed in the NCAA Tournament when the 68-team field is announced at 5 p.m. on CBS. They’ll likely be no lower than a No. 3 seed because of their strong overall season resume, but they’ll have to play a lot better to go very deep in the tournament.

“We have the opportunity to get back on the right track because it’s terrible losing,” Flagler said. “We have an opportunity this week to go back and practice and lock in on things that we didn't execute on today."