Cyclones pound Bears 77-62 to open Big 12

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State’s Hilton Coliseum was beginning to feel like a home away from home for Baylor, but it wasn’t so welcoming in Saturday’s Big 12 opener.

With Gabe Kalscheur and Caleb Grill combining to hit 10 of 18 3-pointers, the Cyclones romped to a 77-62 win over No. 12 Baylor before a packed house of 14,267.

The loss ended Baylor’s four-game winning streak on Iowa State’s home court and snapped the Bears’ six-game overall win streak against the Cyclones.

“It’s one of the best atmospheres in the country, not just the conference,” said Baylor forward Jalen Bridges. “This place gets rocking, especially when they start making shots and getting stops. You can’t hear anything.”

Kalscheur scored a game-high 23 points while Grill contributed 18 as the Cyclones shot 50 percent overall. While the Cyclones (10-2) got into a better groove as the game progressed, the Bears (10-3) kept getting worse as they shot 37.7 percent overall while hitting five of 22 3-pointers.

The Bears’ ball distribution was terrible as they had just seven assists compared to 19 turnovers.

“We really shot ourselves in the foot with seven assists and 19 turnovers,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew in his postgame radio interview. “You can’t turn it over 19 times and win a Big 12 game, especially if you give up 50 percent defensive field goal and 44 percent from 3.They had two shooters (Grill and Kalscheur) coming in that we didn’t want shooting 3s, and they were 10 for 18.”

Adam Flagler enjoyed a hot first half with 18 points, but scored just two in the second half. Keyonte George was 0-for-8 from the field in the first half before coming on in the second half to finish with 16 points.

The Bears played without guard LJ Cryer, who missed his second straight game due to concussion protocol. After a hot start, Baylor’s offense lacked cohesion the rest of the game.

“Credit their defense,” Drew said. “It’s a top 15 defense in the country for a reason, number one in forcing turnovers for a reason. In both areas, we weren’t very good. We just didn’t have enough firepower. A lot of that comes when you only get seven assists, we’ve got to get better looks for guys and distribute that scoring a little better.”

With Flagler hitting five of his first six shots, the Bears jumped out to a 29-20 lead. But the Cyclones ended the first half with a 14-2 run to grab a 34-31 edge.

Kalscheur and Grill were the catalysts as they buried 3-pointers to start the streak. Grill followed with another outside basket before Tamin Lipsey hit Robert Jones with a pass in the paint for a basket.

Both Grill and Osun Osunniyi ended the half by hitting a pair of free throws.

The Bears’ free fall continued to start the second half as the Cyclones opened with a 9-1 run that featured a pair of Osunniyi dunks, Jaren Holmes’ basket in the paint, and Kalscheur’s 3-pointer to stretch the lead to 43-32.

“We just feel like we didn’t play hard enough with enough passion in the second half,” said Bridges, who finished with 12 points. “We came out a little bit flat, and at this level, especially in this conference with how great it is, you can’t do that or what happened today is going to happen over and over. That’s just the reality of the situation.”

With George getting into a groove, the Bears cut Iowa State’s lead to 43-40. George hit a basket on a drive, drew a foul and hit the free throw for a three-point play. Then he nailed a 3-pointer before Bridges scored on a putback.

George’s hot shooting kept the Cyclones’ lead in single digits before Osunniyi threw down another slam and Tre King scored on a tip-in to make it 56-46 with 11:46 remaining.

Any chance for a Baylor rally ended when the Cyclones went on an 11-2 run that featured Kalscheur’s 3-pointer and three free throws as they opened up a 74-56 lead with 3:12 remaining.

“You get down 10 and the crowd gets going,” Drew said. “We make a good run but we don’t sustain it. They make shots. We had quite a few breakdowns that you just can’t have and win a close game on the road. That’s why it wasn’t close. We’ve got to get rid of those and shore up some things.”

Baylor will be looking for a better performance with the next two games at the Ferrell Center, including Wednesday’s date against TCU and Saturday’s game against Kansas State.

“Younger teams play a little bit better at home earlier in the conference season, so hopefully we can do that,” Drew said.