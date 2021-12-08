 Skip to main content
Daingerfield pair commits to Baylor
Daingerfield's Aeryn "Bubba" Hampton became the first member of the 2024 class to commit to Baylor on Wednesday.

Several hours later, Daingerfield wide receiver Jakevian Rodgers committed to the Bears. The 6-2, 160-pound junior is the third commitment of Baylor's 2023 class.

Hampton is a 5-11, 180-pound sophomore defensive back and wide receiver for a Daingerfield team that has an 11-3 record and has advanced to the Class 3A Division II state semifinals against Waskom.

Baylor has 18 commitments in the 2022 class approaching the NCAA early signing period that begins Dec. 15.

