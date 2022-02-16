 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daingerfield WR de-commits from Baylor
Daingerfield wide receiver Jakevian Rodgers announced Wednesday that he is de-committing from Baylor.

The 2023 recruit had originally committed to Baylor on Dec. 9. He's being recruited by other schools like UTSA, Louisiana Tech and Louisiana-Monroe. However, Rodgers said Baylor will continue to be an option.

The 6-foot, 160-pound Rodgers played on both sides of the ball for Daingerfield as a junior in 2021, totaling 28 catches for 580 yards and five touchdowns. He added 35 tackles, 11 pass breakups and two interceptions as a defensive back.

Baylor now has nine commitments in the 2023 class.

