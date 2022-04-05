 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dallas Baptist's big bats too much to overcome for Bears in road loss

Baylor baseball vs DBU

Jared McKenzie went 2-for-2 with four RBIs at the plate, but Baylor couldn't overcome the Dallas Baptist big bats in a road loss Tuesday.

 Angel Espinoza, Baylor athletics

DALLAS — Dallas Baptist’s big bats gave Baylor a thumping.

The No. 21 Patriots slugged three home runs in taking an 11-6 win over the visiting Bears on Tuesday night at Horner Ballpark. DBU (18-10) took control with a six-run third inning, and the Bears were never able to recover.

The Patriots already led 1-0 when they took to the plate for a third-inning barrage. BU reliever Cole Stasio had no answer for the DBU hitters, as he recorded just one out while giving up six runs on four hits, including home runs from Ryan Wrobleski and George Specht. Brett Garcia finally came on to get the final two outs of the inning for the Bears (16-12), but at that point the damage was done.

Baylor heated up at the plate late in the game, scoring all of its runs from the fifth inning forward. Jared McKenzie banged a three-run double in the fifth, and the Bears later added RBI hits from Esteban Cardoza-Oqendo and Kyle Nevin. But the gap was too much to overcome.

McKenzie went 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles and four RBIs in the loss for BU.

Baylor will be on the road this weekend to face West Virginia (16-10, 2-1).

