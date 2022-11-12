Darkening the mood: Kansas State wallops Baylor, 31-3, to throttle Bears' Big 12 hopes

Baylor strolled into McLane Stadium riding a three-game winning streak built with a ball control offense and a turnover-inducing defense.

The Bears met their twin on Saturday night.

And Kansas State executed the Bears’ preferred game plan to near perfection.

Replacing injured quarterback Adrian Martinez, Will Howard gave the No. 23 Wildcats a boost by passing for 196 yards and three touchdowns to complement Deuce Vaughn’s 106 rushing yards to inspire a decisive 31-3 win.

While Kansas State’s offense controlled the ball for more than 37 minutes, the Wildcats’ defense choked Baylor’s offense by allowing just 306 yards while intercepting two Blake Shapen passes.

After intercepting eight passes in the last two road games at Texas Tech and Oklahoma, the Bears didn’t force any turnovers against the Wildcats.

“You can throw as many mantras and as many mottoes out as you want, we just didn’t do it today,” said Baylor linebacker Dillon Doyle. “It’s disappointing. Certainly there’s no way to sugar coat it. We just didn’t play good football today, we didn’t play assignment football today.”

Baylor fans came to the game fired up and dressed in blackout colors only to see the Bears’ Big 12 championship game hopes severely fade.

Though the Bears (6-4, 4-3) aren’t out of the race for a return trip to the Dec. 3 title game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, their chances look a lot slimmer now with a Nov. 19 home game against No. 4 TCU and a Nov. 25 road game at Texas remaining in the regular season.

The Wildcats (7-3, 5-2) moved a step closer to the championship game with a Nov. 19 road date at West Virginia and a Nov. 26 home game against Kansas remaining. While TCU leads the Big 12 with a 7-0 record, the Mountaineers are a game ahead of Baylor and Texas.

“The results are disappointing and frustrating,” said Baylor coach Dave Aranda. “I give a lot of credit to Coach (Chris) Klieman and Kansas State. They played physical and executed, and were really on point. There’s a whole lot for us to learn from and improve on. Every week has been a constant push and pull and really a tug of war to get our best selves to show up, and our aim is to do that.”

The early minutes of the game favored the Bears as they stopped Kansas State on fourth-and -six at Baylor’s 32 when Matt Jones and Garmon Randolph sacked Martinez for a seven-yard loss.

The Bears tried to build off that momentum-turning sack as they drove 44 yards to Kansas State’s 17. But on third-and-nine, Shapen’s pass bounced off Josh Cameron’s hands and was intercepted by safety Kobe Savage at the 3.

The Wildcats took advantage of the turnover by driving 97 yards on 12 plays for their first touchdown.

After Vaughn pushed the Wildcats into Baylor territory with an 18-yard blast to the 38, Howard stepped in for Martinez and fired a 23-yard pass to Ben Sinnott.

Two plays later, Howard found Sinnott again for a 15-yard touchdown pass to give the Wildcats a 7-0 lead on the second play of the second quarter.

After forcing the Bears to punt, Kansas State’s offense went to work again by moving 47 yards before stalling at the 13. Ty Zentner nailed a 31-yard field goal to push the Wildcats to a 10-0 lead.

The Bears were forced to punt after again failing to get anything going offensively. This time, Kansas State drove 66 yards for its second touchdown to stretch the lead to 17-0.

The Howard to Sonnett connection came through again as they hooked up for 19 yards to move into Baylor territory.

Vaughn caught an 11-yard pass from Howard and then ran for 11 more to the 15. Following a false start penalty, Howard spotted Vaughn on the right side, and he juked past Baylor’s defense for a 20-yard touchdown catch with 2:09 left in the second quarter.

The Bears’ offense finally regained the life they showed on their opening drive as they moved to Kansas State’s 19. Facing third-and-two, Cameron dropped Shapen’s low pass inside the 10. John Mayers stepped in and hit a 37-yard field goal as the clock expired to cut Kansas State’s lead to 17-3.

The Bears tried to get build off their second-quarter scoring drive as they moved to Kansas State’s 36 to open the third quarter, but Josh Hayes broke up Shapen’s fourth-down pass to Cameron.

It didn’t take much longer for the Wildcats to put the game completely out of reach.

The Wildcats drove 80 yards on 12 plays with Howard completing a 17-yard pass to Kade Warner that set up his 20-yard scoring pass to Sinnott to extend Kansas State’s lead to 24-3 with 1:53 left in the third quarter.

Trailing by 21, the Bears’ gamble failed on fourth-and-three at their own 19 when Monaray Baldwin could get just one yard after catching Shapen’s pass.

The Wildcats quickly cashed in as DJ Giddens ran for a one-yard touchdown to extend their lead to 31-3 with 14:06 left in the fourth quarter.

The Bears’ shot to put their first touchdown on the board ended when Shapen’s pass on fourth-and-six at the 20 sailed in front of Hal Presley.