David, meet Goliath: Baylor's Sweet 16 task a mighty one in Nebraska

The task before the Baylor volleyball team stands as a mighty one.
Beating perennial power Nebraska in the NCAA tournament? In the Huskers’ home state? Um, do the Bears have a sling and a stone? Or how about a cannon?
Granted, the 12th-seeded Bears know that Sunday’s Sweet 16 match with fifth-seeded Nebraska offers up a formidable challenge. But that’s kind of what the NCAA tournament is known for, right?
“You come to the tournament and there was no bad teams when we started with 48, and there’s certainly no bad teams when you’re down to 16,” BU setter Callie Williams said. “Every single game, no matter who it is, is going to be a challenge, and we’re going to have to play well and keep playing well to survive and advance.”
In any year, the Huskers would pose an ominous obstacle. Nebraska is the NCAA’s winningest all-time volleyball program and owns five national titles to its credit, most recently in 2017. Additionally, Nebraska has always had Baylor’s number going back to their days as Big 12 opponents, as the Huskers own a 31-0 record in the series against the Bears.
In Baylor’s mind, there’s no time like the present to get that first W.
“With this team we’ve just kind of been streaky with our offense a little bit,” head coach Ryan McGuyre said. “Our offense has to be (clicking), it’s like a 3-point shooting team, they have to be making their 3-pointers. This is a match we’ve got to go in and, like Hannah (Sedwick) talked about, front-row and back-row attack, we’ve got to be good in both phases of that.”
Baylor advanced to the Sweet 16 by nudging past Pepperdine in five sets on Thursday. It took every ounce of gumption the Bears could muster, as they trailed the Waves 2-1 before rallying to take the final two sets.
Baylor used precise passing to pick up steam as the match progressed. Three different Bears registered double-digit assists, with the setting tandem of Sedwick and Williams combining for 45 while libero Shanel Bramschreiber chipped in 11 assists on back-row deliveries.
“The week before we got here, we spent a lot of time on setting and definitely out-out-system setting from our non-setters,” Williams said. “I know we were really proud of that, being able to implement what we trained. And our hitters make it easy. Anybody can get assists when your hitters are so good.”
Nebraska is led by 6-4 senior Lauren Stirvins, a “phenomenal middle,” as McGuyre described her. Stirvins puts away a high percentage of her swings for kills, as she’s hitting .476 on the year, which would be a Nebraska school record if it holds up.
That’ll put pressure on Baylor’s blocking to narrow the Huskers’ hitting avenues. The Bears loomed large against Pepperdine, coming up with 18 blocks, including nine by senior transfer Andressa Parise, a surprise contributor considering she hadn’t played since the fall. Parise and Kara McGhee must come to play if the Bears are going to spring the upset. Baylor should also benefit from the likely return of opposite side hitter Marieke van der Mark, who missed the Pepperdine match with an ankle injury.
McGuyre said he won’t try to script some kind of “Remember the Titans” oratory to get his team prepped for the Huskers. “I think big games don’t need big speeches,” he said. Mostly, he just wants his team to trust that they’re capable of getting it done.
“Would love to see (our middle blockers) break through still,” McGuyre said. “For us to win that has to happen. We have to trust that it’s going to happen. So if I had to pick a theme, trust would be that one moving forward. Trust your training, trust that we have what it takes, trust each other.”
Bear Facts
Should Baylor win, it would advance to Monday’s regional final to face the winner of fourth-seeded Texas and 13th-seeded Penn State. … Baylor is 3-120 all-time against the three remaining teams in its regional: the Huskers, Longhorns and Nittany Lions. … Following Baylor’s win over Pepperdine, the Bears are now 11-8 all-time in NCAA tournament play. … Baylor setter Hannah Sedwick was a high school teammate of Nebraska outside hitter Madi Kubik in West Des Moines, Iowa.