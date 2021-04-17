David, meet Goliath: Baylor's Sweet 16 task a mighty one in Nebraska

The task before the Baylor volleyball team stands as a mighty one.

Beating perennial power Nebraska in the NCAA tournament? In the Huskers’ home state? Um, do the Bears have a sling and a stone? Or how about a cannon?

Granted, the 12th-seeded Bears know that Sunday’s Sweet 16 match with fifth-seeded Nebraska offers up a formidable challenge. But that’s kind of what the NCAA tournament is known for, right?

“You come to the tournament and there was no bad teams when we started with 48, and there’s certainly no bad teams when you’re down to 16,” BU setter Callie Williams said. “Every single game, no matter who it is, is going to be a challenge, and we’re going to have to play well and keep playing well to survive and advance.”

In any year, the Huskers would pose an ominous obstacle. Nebraska is the NCAA’s winningest all-time volleyball program and owns five national titles to its credit, most recently in 2017. Additionally, Nebraska has always had Baylor’s number going back to their days as Big 12 opponents, as the Huskers own a 31-0 record in the series against the Bears.

In Baylor’s mind, there’s no time like the present to get that first W.