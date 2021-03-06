 Skip to main content
Arkansas OL Timothy Dawn commits to Baylor football
The Baylor football program picked up its second commitment of the weekend as Camden (Ark.) Fairview High School offensive lineman Timothy Dawn announced his decision on Saturday.

The 6-5, 280-pound three-star recruit chose Baylor over offers from Arizona State, Missouri, Kansas and others.

Dawn joins Pinson Valley (Ala.) three-star quarterback Zach Pyron, who committed to the Bears on Friday. The Bears now have eight commitments in the 2022 class.

