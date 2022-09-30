Day's ninth-place showing highlights Baylor's effort at Mizzou

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Baylor women’s cross country team finished eighth and the men pocketed a 13th place team finish at the Gans Creek Classic on Friday, hosted by the University of Missouri.

Baylor head coach David Barnett said he felt like it was something of a breakthrough effort for his runners amid a challenging field.

“I was very pleased with both the men’s and women’s races,” Barnett said. “We talked before the race about taking the next step this weekend, and I felt like both teams made progress and are starting to turn the corner.”

For the BU men, Ryan Day nabbed a top-10 finish, coming in ninth overall. The senior clocked 23:51.4 in the 8K race. It was Day's second top-10 showing in two meets this year, as he opened the season with a third-place finish at the Tornado Watch Invitational in Austin.

Baylor’s next-best finisher was Drew Snyder in 47th. Iowa State dominated the race to win the team title, as its top five runners all placed 11th or better, with four in the top six.

The Baylor women tallied an eighth-place showing in the 24-team field. The Bears were paced by grad senior Ellie Hodge in 31st place. She went 21:16 on the 6K women’s course. Led by overall champ Olivia Howell (20:21.1), Illinois won the team title for the women.

Baylor’s next action will come at the Texas A&M-hosted Arturo Barrios Invitational on Oct. 15 in College Station.