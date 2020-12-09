Deep Baylor bench sparks blowout of SFA, 83-52

Next it was Flagler’s turn as he came off the bench to bury a 3-pointer before driving for a layup to push Baylor’s lead to 16-8 with 12:20 left in the first half.

SFA hung in there early as Gavin Kensmil drove inside for a basket and David Kachelries drilled a 3-pointer to cut Baylor’s lead to 16-13.

The Bears began to get more breathing room by going on a 6-0 run as Mitchell and Tchatchoua each hit a pair of free throws and Vital grabbed his own rebound and scored.

With a 9-0 run, the Bears opened up a 38-22 halftime lead as Cryer started it with a 3-pointer and Flagler ended it with a trey.

In between, Mayer blocked Roti Ware’s shot and then hustled downcourt and nailed a 3-pointer.

The Bears started the second half the same way they finished the first half as Mitchell and Butler drained 3-points to quickly extend the lead to 46-25.

With the bench staying hot, Flagler and Mayer contributed 3-pointers as the Bears stretched their lead to 69-38 with 7:18 remaining.

“Coming off finals, I was obviously worried about the players’ energy and rhythm with not practicing as much,” Drew said. “But I thought they did a great job. That run at the end of the first half and the beginning of the second half was really the difference.”

