Deep BU bench sparks blowout of SFA

Baylor’s veteran starting lineup is one of the best in the country, but it’s becoming increasingly clear that the Bears’ deep bench is a difference maker.
With guard Adam Flagler scoring 14 points and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua powering inside for 13, the No. 2 Bears’ bench contributed 43 points en route to an 83-52 blowout of SFA in Wednesday night’s home opener at the Ferrell Center.
Baylor (4-0) hastily scheduled SFA (3-1) after Tuesday’s game against Nicholls State was canceled due to the Colonels’ coronavirus concerns. The Bears will open Big 12 play against No. 13 Texas at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Ferrell Center.
Playing before a sparse crowd due to COVID-19 protocol, Lumberjacks coach Kyle Keller saw a wave of productive players come off the Bears’ bench.
Flagler nailed three of five 3-pointers while Tchatchoua grabbed six rebounds and blocked a shot. Hitting two of three treys, Matthew Mayer added 10 points and two blocks while freshman guard LJ Cryer scored six points.
“I love our bench,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “I think coach Keller gave our bench the biggest compliment when he said they’ve been playing our bench’s highlights from the Illinois game in their locker room just to show how energized it is. We’ve gotten so many compliments nationwide about how our bench really gives us energy.”
Baylor’s bench production was similar to its 82-69 win over No. 6 Illinois in the Bears’ last game on Dec. 2.
In that game, Flagler scored a team-high 18 points while Mayer collected seven points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots. Tchatchoua provided tremendous energy with nine points, nine rebounds and a blocked shot.
“If we’re going to try to make this run to the national championship, I think it’s good to have great players on the bench,” said Baylor starting guard Davion Mitchell, who finished with 11 points, seven assists and four steals. “I mean the starters can’t score all of the time, they’re not always going to have a good night. So it’s great to have someone on the bench that can be starters.”
The Bears needed a lift from their bench since starters Mark Vital and Flo Thamba each had four fouls. Baylor’s defense was tremendous as it forced 35 turnovers and limited the Lumberjacks to a 40.9 field goal percentage.
“It’s definitely big, especially forcing turnovers in the beginning,” Mitchell said. “We do a real good job in the end, making them turn the ball over, getting great shots and getting the fast break transition.”
Jared Butler, who finished with 12 points and seven assists, helped the Bears take an early 9-6 lead when he nailed a 3-pointer and then fired a pass to Vital for a layup.
Next it was Flagler’s turn as he came off the bench to bury a 3-pointer before driving for a layup to push Baylor’s lead to 16-8 with 12:20 left in the first half.
SFA hung in there early as Gavin Kensmil drove inside for a basket and David Kachelries drilled a 3-pointer to cut Baylor’s lead to 16-13.
The Bears began to get more breathing room by going on a 6-0 run as Mitchell and Tchatchoua each hit a pair of free throws and Vital grabbed his own rebound and scored.
With a 9-0 run, the Bears opened up a 38-22 halftime lead as Cryer started it with a 3-pointer and Flagler ended it with a trey.
In between, Mayer blocked Roti Ware’s shot and then hustled downcourt and nailed a 3-pointer.
The Bears started the second half the same way they finished the first half as Mitchell and Butler drained 3-points to quickly extend the lead to 46-25.
With the bench staying hot, Flagler and Mayer contributed 3-pointers as the Bears stretched their lead to 69-38 with 7:18 remaining.
“Coming off finals, I was obviously worried about the players’ energy and rhythm with not practicing as much,” Drew said. “But I thought they did a great job. That run at the end of the first half and the beginning of the second half was really the difference.”
