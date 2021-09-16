Deep prep allows Baylor safety JT Woods to be in right place at right time

“One of the things that makes JT really unique is just his ability to take in a boatload of information, but then he processes it so quick, and he can play fast and play like he’s out there in the schoolyard running around, having fun,” Aranda said. “And I think that is contagious.”

Making game-changing plays isn’t just a recent thing for Woods. Starting full-time for the first time in 2020, he led the Bears with three interceptions while making 46 tackles.

But scoring touchdowns is a new thing, and his teammates hope this is just the beginning.

“JT is the heartbreak kid,” said Baylor cornerback Kalon Barnes. “He adds another part that we need, like he can run across the field and tackle, catch, whatever we need him to do, he’ll do it. (Scoring touchdowns) two weeks in a row, that’s not easy to come by for a defensive player, a pick-six and a fumble recovery. But I’m happy for him. That’s really exciting.”

Woods has played safety for the Bears since he enrolled in the spring of 2018. Graduating early from Cibolo Steele High School was a tough decision because he envisioned winning medals as a senior at the state track meet that spring.