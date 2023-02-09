The phrase goes: What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas.

But Baylor center fielder McKenzie Wilson wants to amend that popular saying as the Bears prepare for the season-opening Rebel Kickoff hosted by UNLV this weekend.

“What happens in Vegas this time around probably won’t stay in Vegas,” Wilson said. “We’re going to make a lot of noise and start some conversations of what Baylor softball is about.”

The Bears enter the 2023 season under the radar as they’re unranked and picked fourth in the Big 12 behind defending national champion and No. 1-ranked Oklahoma, No. 3 Oklahoma State and No. 9 Texas.

Baylor opens the tournament in Las Vegas Friday against Southern Utah at 11 a.m. and Weber State at 1:30 p.m., followed Saturday with Southern Utah at 4 p.m. and UNLV at 9 p.m., and finishing Sunday against No. 7 Arkansas at 11 a.m.

Facing the Razorbacks will be one of several high-profile nonconference games the Bears will play including No. 1 Oklahoma at noon Feb. 19 in the Getterman Classic, Texas A&M on March 4-5 in the Ode to Joy Invitational at Getterman Stadium, and April games at No. 12 Tennessee in Knoxville and No. 24 Louisiana at Getterman Stadium.

With greater depth this season following last year’s 32-24 finish, Baylor coach Glenn Moore believes his team can handle a more demanding schedule as he enters his 23rd season.

“I think the positive in playing a high-level team right away is the intensity in which you practice and prepare for that,” Moore said. “You know more about your team when you play good competition, how they’re going to respond to that, how they’re going to respond to failure, which is a huge part of our game and what we look like we’re capable of doing.”

After failing to reach the NCAA Tournament last season, the Bears still ended on a high note by sweeping four games to win the National Invitational Softball Championship in Fort Collins, Colo.

Aliyah Binford won all four games in the tournament, but she won’t have to carry such a heavy burden heading into this season with Dariana Orme coming back from a nerve issue in her ribs and pitching depth supplied by returner Kaci West and newcomers Ava Knoll and RyLee Campbell.

Binford went 13-6 with a 3.22 ERA and Orme finished 12-14 with a 4.29 ERA for the Bears last season. Moore plans to start Orme in the season opener against Southern Utah, but she will be working on a pitch count after missing fall practice while undergoing rehab.

“She’s surprised me quite a bit,” Moore said. “I didn’t know that we’d be able to use her much this first weekend. I thought we’d need another week or two to get her out there. But she’s looked great in her intrasquads, so we’ve got her pitch count up. We’ll see her for several innings early in this tournament and then see how she recovers from that. Probably give her Saturday off, and I’ll see about using her again on Sunday.”

West went 4-2 with a 2.78 ERA as a freshman last season and will likely be used mostly out of the bullpen. Knoll went 19-9 as a freshman at Iowa Western Community College last season while powerful freshman right-hander Crandall was a MaxPreps second-team All-American at Artesia (N.M.) High School.

“RyLee Crandall has looked really, really strong early on,” Moore said. “Again, she’s exceeded our expectations early. Try to give a freshman a little bit of growing room. But she’s pitched well enough in her bullpens and out on the field in her intrasquads, and even in the fall against outside competition, to build our expectations of her. I think she’ll be a special one down the road.”

Greater depth has made Baylor’s position battles stronger, and the players believe that will translate into improved performances.

“Girls that have been here forever don’t have a starting spot for sure, and we push each other harder and want each other to succeed from there,” said Baylor right fielder Emily Hott. “The more starters you have on your team, the better you’re going to be because it’s a long season. People are going to get in slumps. If you have three people on the bench you can look to, and they come in, you want to make sure your team caliber is as high as possible.”

Wilson is a returning all-Big 12 player who hit a team-high .424 with 27 stolen bases, three homers and 29 RBIs. Not only is she a highly productive hitter, she can cover a lot of ground in center field.

“She had an All-American type season last year, and she’s just a kid that has it together,” Moore said. “The difference for her this year is she’s not going to surprise anyone. She’s going to have to fight even harder and earn it. And we’re going to need to people around her to really step up so they can’t pitch around her. She’s a difference-maker, so I’m expecting her to lead and I believe she will.”

Hott is another dependable hitter coming off a .331 season with two homers and 22 RBIs while left fielders Taylor Strain and Ana Watson hit .299 and .279, respectively. Josie Bower will be Baylor’s primary designated hitter after hitting .277 with three homers and a team-high 30 RBIs last season.

Moore is excited about the power SFA transfer Shaylon Govan will supply at first base after hitting .514 with seven homers and 16 RBIs in 13 games last season before going out with an injury.

“Shaylon is one of the strongest power hitters we’ve had in this program in a while,” Moore said. “We’re going to have a good, strong part of the order right in the middle. And she’ll be a vital part of that early on, we think. Excited about seeing how she performs for us in a different uniform. We have high expectations for her.”

The Bears expect to put a stronger defensive team on the field this season, and LSU transfer second baseman Presleigh Pilon and Arizona transfer shortstop Amber Toven are a big reason for that.

“I love watching them,” Hott said. “They’re so smooth. You can tell they’ve been in those positions all their lives. They have good chemistry with each other and they just really have a good presence in the infield that I think will make a world of difference from what we’ve had in the past couple of years, so I’m really excited to see what they do.”

The addition of Toven allows Binford to move to third base when she isn’t pitching while West will play third base when Binford pitches. Binford is one of Baylor’s best hitters as she hit .316 with a team-high five homers with 26 RBIs last season while West is coming off a .278 season with two homers and 23 RBIs.

Finding players who can both hit and pitch are a boon for college softball coaches since they have to divvy up 12 scholarships.

“When we’re recruiting, those pitchers that can play third base or first base or other positions on the field and also pitch at a high level are also becoming more and more valuable to us,” Moore said.

Splitting catching duties will be juniors Sydney Callazos, who hit .285 with two homers and 22 RBIs in 2022, and Zadie LaValley.

With temperatures in the upper 60s in Las Vegas this weekend, Moore believes he’s fulfilled his side job as a meteorologist.

“I am always able to look a year and a half in advance and see what the first weekend is going to look like,” Moore said. “Usually, it’s a pretty good chance that we’re going to have some rain and cold here. So yeah, we’re excited about going out to Vegas and enjoying the trip and team building a little bit and trying to get better as a team.”