Defending Big 12 champion Bears excited to begin spring football

The Baylor football team entered the first day of spring drills with a Big 12 championship ring and a Sugar Bowl win in its pocket.

But the Bears haven’t forgotten the work it took to reach those incredible heights.

“We’re pumped,” said Baylor receiver Gavin Holmes. “I think we’re still working like we’ve got something to prove because we’re going to have a target on our backs this year. We’re not getting complacent. We’re going back to the roots of what we did last year to get us to that point.”

The Bears have a great deal of experience returning from last year’s 12-2 squad that set a school record for wins and beat Ole Miss, 21-7, in the Sugar Bowl.

Baylor features veteran offensive and defensive lines and a pair of quarterbacks in Gerry Bohanon and Blake Shapen who gained confidence from playing in big games. Third-year Baylor coach Dave Aranda hopes to have an idea who his starting quarterback will be by the end of spring drills.

“I think for Blake to be given an opportunity and then for Gerry to kind of assert himself is really kind of what’s happening,” Aranda said. “I think it’s fair to both of them. I think it only will make Blake and or Gerry better, so we’re embracing it.”

It’s a much different scenario than last year when the Bears had very little experience at quarterback after veteran Charlie Brewer transferred to Utah.

Despite missing two games due to a hamstring injury, Bohanon passed for 2,200 yards and 18 touchdowns and rushed for 323 yards and nine scores in 2021.

Shapen replaced Bohanon and was named Most Valuable Player in Baylor’s Big 12 championship win over Oklahoma State after throwing three touchdown passes. Shapen missed the Sugar Bowl due to shoulder surgery, but was healthy again for Tuesday's spring drills.

“They rotated all throughout today, and I think Thursday will be the same,” Aranda said. “They’re competing against each other, and I think Shawn (Bell) does a great job of fostering that and managing that.”

They’ll play behind a veteran offensive line that’s been bolstered by the return of all-Big 12 left tackle Connor Galvin, center Jacob Gall and guard Grant Miller. All three elected to play a fifth season since 2020 didn’t count against eligibility due to COVID-19 interruptions.

“We have a lot of guys who know the system, know their plays, already have a head start from where we were last year to now, so that’s good,” Galvin said. “Obviously we have to install our plays, but guys understand what the coach is saying. It’s night and day, like the whole offensive line, not just me. We understand a lot more. We can already say what coach wants without him having to say it.”

But there’s plenty of questions that need to be answered. Finding running backs to replace Abram Smith and Trestan Ebner will be a major challenge. Rushing for a school record 1,601 yards and 12 touchdowns, Smith was an all-Big 12 workhorse while Ebner gave the Bears versatility in the backfield.

Juniors Qualan Jones, Taye McWilliams and Craig (Sqwirl) Williams and redshirt freshman Jordan Jenkins are among the running back candidates.

“I think there is a lot of raw talent in that room,” Aranda said. “I think there’s great potential in that room. It’s very young. One of the things that we were searching for last year in that room was just kind of that fighter mentality. I’m going to attack you. I’m not going to be avoiding a hit or waiting to get hit. I’m going to go and finish a run and fall forward.”

Fifth-year senior Josh Fleeks has switched from wide receiver to running back in hopes of providing versatility similar to Ebner.

“He’s got the ability to give us some of the things that Ebner gave us last year,” Aranda said. “I think he’s got great vision, there’s a toughness about him, there’s a chip on his shoulder. And I think he’s got a great heart. You look at Josh and just his maturity and his improvement just as a person, I’m a big fan of his, and I really want to see him be successful.”

Replacing receivers Tyquan Thornton, RJ Sneed and Drew Estrada will also be a priority in the spring. Jaylen Ellis, Monaray Baldwin, Elijah Bean and Seth Jones will battle for playing time while Holmes hopes to lead the group as a sixth-year senior who has overcome numerous injuries.

They’ll be working under first-year receivers coach Dallas Baker, who coached last season at the University of Buffalo.

“I think it’s a lot of room for growth,” Holmes said. “There’s a lot of competition. We don’t have a lot of guys who have experience, but we have a lot of talent. And I think the more guys come out here and compete and just running the plays, how Coach Baker coaches and how Coach (Jeff) Grimes wants the offense run, by the time the end of spring comes we’ll be solid.”

Defensively, veterans like all-Big 12 nosetackle Siaki Ika, linebacker Dillon Doyle, safety Christian Morgan and cornerbacks Mark Milton and Al Walcott bring experience. Tulsa defensive line transfer Jaxon Player, a former Midway star, was a big offseason pickup.

But the Bears will look for leaders to replace All-America safety Jalen Pitre, all-Big 12 linebacker Terrel Bernard and safety JT Woods.

“I feel good with the older guys we have and the younger guys who have come in,” Milton said. “We’ve been working really hard, and the older guys are going to have to take the younger guys under our wing and just mold them. We know the process to get back to where we were at, and now we’ve just got to get them to buy in.”

