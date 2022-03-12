Defending champion Bears looking for another No. 1 NCAA seed

Landing its first No. 1 regional seed last season, Baylor followed that favorable road all the way to the program’s first national championship.

Despite a 72-67 loss to Oklahoma in Thursday’s Big 12 tournament quarterfinals, the Bears appear to have a good shot to earn a second straight No. 1 seed.

The 68-team NCAA tournament field will be announced Sunday at 5 p.m. on CBS.

Best-case scenario for the Bears (26-6) is to earn the No. 1 seed in the Fort Worth regional March 17 and 19 at Dickey’s Arena with a path through San Antonio for the South Region’s Sweet 16 and Elite Eight on March 24 and 26. The Final Four will be played in New Orleans on April 2 and 4.

Baylor coach Scott Drew is banking on his team’s 10-5 record against Quad 1 opponents as a strong argument to earn a No. 1 seed. Quad 1 wins include games against the top-ranked quarter of NCAA Division I’s 358 teams.

“I know the NCAA values Quad 1 wins and your ability to control your nonconference schedule,” Drew said. “Obviously, we have played a great nonconference schedule that gave us the opportunity, and we did a good job in nonconference.”

Gonzaga (26-3) appears to be a lock to earn the No. 1 overall seed with a likely trip to the West Region that features Sweet 16 and Elite Eight dates in San Francisco. The Bulldogs are off this weekend after winning the West Coast Conference title with an 82-69 win over Saint Mary’s on Tuesday.

Arizona (30-3) has a strong shot to earn a No. 1 regional seed after winning its first two Pac-12 tournament games against Stanford and Colorado before playing UCLA in Saturday night’s tournament championship game in Las Vegas.

Kansas (28-6) put itself in solid position for a No. 1 seed after earning a share of the Big 12 co-championship with Baylor with a 14-4 record, and then winning three games to capture the Big 12 tournament championship that was capped by Saturday night’s 74-65 win over Texas Tech.

The Jayhawks could be sent to the Midwest Region that features Sweet 16 and Elite Eight dates in Chicago. The East Region goes through Philadelphia.

The fourth No. 1 seed could be between Baylor, Duke and Kentucky. The Blue Devils (28-5) reached Saturday night’s ACC championship game against Virginia Tech while Tennessee helped Baylor’s cause with a 69-62 win over Kentucky.

If Baylor doesn’t land a No. 1 seed, it will certainly earn a No. 2 seed. Kansas and Baylor will likely be joined in the NCAA tournament by Texas Tech, Texas, TCU and Iowa State while an 18-15 Oklahoma squad appears to be on the bubble according to media projections.

Losing in the Big 12 tournament quarterfinals could benefit the Bears in giving them extra practice time to prepare for the NCAA tournament. Down to an injury-reduced seven-man rotation, a little rest could also help.

Needing more practice time following a long COVID-19 pause, the Bears regrouped last season with extra practice after losing to Oklahoma State in the Big 12 tournament semifinals. They came back playing more efficient offensively and tougher defensively to sweep six NCAA tournament games to win the national championship.

“Nobody likes losing, and when you lose it recalibrates you, makes you hungrier,” Drew said. “A couple of days to recover and rehab is going to be important. When we do practice, we will make sure we do a better job putting our guys in position to be successful.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.