Defense does it again: Lady Bears make key plays in overtime to outlast Michigan

SAN ANTONIO – It’s been said a lot of times, but that’s because sometimes it’s the only route in March Madness – survive and advance.
The Baylor Lady Bears did exactly that in overtime, pulling out a 78-75 victory over Michigan on Saturday afternoon at the Alamodome South Court.
The Lady Bears, the No. 2 seed in the River Walk region of this NCAA Tournament, saw a double-digit lead in the second half slip away at the end of regulation.
But when No. 6 seed Michigan had the ball and a chance to take the lead with just over a minute left in the extra period, Baylor made a defensive play.
Lady Bears guard DiJonai Carrington jumped a passing lane for her fourth steal of the day. She converted it to a fast-break layup and a two-point advantage that Baylor would hold on to the rest of the way.
“She got in the passing lane, she picked it off,” Lady Bears coach Kim Mulkey said. “That's experience.”
With the win, Baylor (28-2) advances to the Elite Eight for the 10th time in program history. The Lady Bears will face No. 1 seed Connecticut on Monday for a chance to go back to the Final Four.
The Lady Bears are on a nine-game NCAA Tournament winning streak after winning the program’s third national championship in 2019. Now they’re three more wins away from going back-to-back.
But the next one is all that matters right now.
“It's two programs that are very proud,” Mulkey said about Baylor and UConn. “I'm certainly not going to outcoach Geno, so our players, they better compete and try to out-play his players.”
Baylor’s graduate transfer guard played a huge role in getting the Lady Bears to the next round as Carrington scored 19 points, grabbed seven rebounds and had the four steals.
A few longtime Lady Bears were very good as well.
Baylor junior forward NaLyssa Smith didn’t miss a shot from the field as she went 11 of 11 and scored a game-high 24 points.
"Just a phenomenal player," Mulkey said. "I thought she was an All-American on the floor for us tonight. I thought that when we struggled, she was a leader somewhat. Lyss has just grown up a lot on that floor. Thank God she's on our team tonight because she made some big-time shots for us."
Lady Bears senior guard Moon Ursin scored 20 and senior point guard DiDi Richards had nine assists to go along with four points, two steals and two blocks.
Michigan (16-6) stayed in the game by taking chances from 3-point range and having them pay off. The Wolverines entered shooting just 30.1% from beyond the arc this season, but they hit 9 of 24 on Saturday.
Michigan’s final 3-pointer came when Hailey Brown nailed a trey to put her team ahead, 68-66, with 3:35 left in overtime.
But Baylor took just 14 seconds to answer as Smith hit a turnaround jumper in the lane.
The Wolverines edged back in front when star forward Naz Hillmon made a pair of free throws. Then Carrington punched back with a 3-pointer for a 71-70 advantage. Michigan’s Danielle Rauch made two free throws to tie the game at 73 and set up the sequence in which Carrington’s steal proved to be the difference.
Michigan guard Leigha Brown, who led the Wolverines with 23 points, cut Baylor’s lead to one point by driving for a layup. But the Wolverines were trying to foul with the clock winding under 10 seconds when Queen Egbo zipped a pass to Ursin under the basket for a wide-open layup with eight ticks left.
The Wolverines managed only a wild half-court shot by Akienreh Johnson, who appeared to have double-dribbled just before letting the attempt fly. When time officially ran out, following a review and one more Michigan throw-in with .9 seconds to go, Michigan couldn’t get one more answer and the Lady Bears celebrated.
“If it doesn’t show it today that we want to win the whole thing then I don’t know what to tell y’all,” Smith said. “This team just gave it their all today. This is the team I knew we were capable of being and we finally get to put it on display.”
Baylor gained separation in the second quarter as Smith elevated her play making. After Richards got an offensive rebound, Smith nailed a 3-pointer from the left wing to give the Lady Bears a 23-17 advantage and kick off a 9-0 run.
A minute later, Smith drove from near the top of the key, then dished to Caitlin Bickle under the basket for an easy layup. The duo repeated the play about a minute later to cap the surge and put the Lady Bears in front, 29-17, with 3:10 left in the second quarter.
However, those would be Baylor’s final points of the half as Michigan punched back with a 6-0 mini run.
Maddie Nolan and Johnson each hit 3-pointers to help the Wolverines climb back in the game.
"Obviously we're led by an All-American in Naz Hillmon. But the pieces that were around her and the confidence that they all had around her was incredible," Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said.
However, Michigan made just 3 of 13 from 3-point range in the first half. Richards blocked a pair of tries from beyond the arc in the first 11 minutes.
Smith went to the break with a game-leading 13 points as she hit all six of the field goals she attempted in the first 20 minutes.
“Games like this just show what your team is capable of,” Smith said. “Playing this game just shows how confident I am in them.”