Defense does it again: Lady Bears make key plays in overtime to outlast Michigan

Baylor gained separation in the second quarter as Smith elevated her play making. After Richards got an offensive rebound, Smith nailed a 3-pointer from the left wing to give the Lady Bears a 23-17 advantage and kick off a 9-0 run.

A minute later, Smith drove from near the top of the key, then dished to Caitlin Bickle under the basket for an easy layup. The duo repeated the play about a minute later to cap the surge and put the Lady Bears in front, 29-17, with 3:10 left in the second quarter.

However, those would be Baylor’s final points of the half as Michigan punched back with a 6-0 mini run.

Maddie Nolan and Johnson each hit 3-pointers to help the Wolverines climb back in the game.

"Obviously we're led by an All-American in Naz Hillmon. But the pieces that were around her and the confidence that they all had around her was incredible," Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said.

However, Michigan made just 3 of 13 from 3-point range in the first half. Richards blocked a pair of tries from beyond the arc in the first 11 minutes.

Smith went to the break with a game-leading 13 points as she hit all six of the field goals she attempted in the first 20 minutes.

“Games like this just show what your team is capable of,” Smith said. “Playing this game just shows how confident I am in them.”

