Owning perhaps the best trio of starting guards in the country in Adam Flagler, Keyonte George and LJ Cryer, Baylor had the offensive explosiveness to outgun nearly any team it played.

Outgun is the key word.

Far too many times, Baylor just couldn’t get the money defensive stop, couldn’t limit opposing runs or simply got outhustled and outrebounded.

Baylor coach Scott Drew’s program is known for strong defense that fits his personnel, whether it’s been the tree-like zone teams that reached the Elite Eight in 2010 and 2012 or the athletic man-to-man squads that finished 26-4 in the COVID-shortened 2020 season and the 2021 national champion that went 28-2.

Drew tried numerous variations of man-to-man and zone defenses this season, but the Bears didn’t play any of them at a high enough level to win their third straight Big 12 championship.

Picked to win the league, the Bears tied for third with Kansas State behind champion Kansas and second-place Texas.

Awarded a No. 3 South Region seed in the NCAA Tournament, Baylor’s season ended in the second round for the second straight year with Sunday’s 85-76 loss to sixth-seeded Creighton. The Bluejays shot 45.8 percent from 3-point range and buried all 22 free throws at Ball Arena in Denver to advance to the Sweet 16 against Princeton.

Finishing 23-11, it certainly wasn’t a bad season. Though Drew has coached more cohesive, successful teams, this year’s squad still fought for each other and recorded a lot of big wins including five against Top 25 teams.

“We're a resilient team,” Flagler said. ‘There were moments throughout the season where things weren't going our way, but as a group, we collectively just wanted to continue to fight for one another. And credit to God at the end of the day for allowing us to even be in this March Madness and being able to play. So I'm just thankful for these guys. I'll go to war with them any day of the week.”

Opening at No. 5 in the AP preseason poll, Baylor’s season was a roller coaster from the start due mostly to erratic defensive play. At the Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas, the Bears opened with an 86-79 loss to No. 16 Virginia before pulling off an 89-80 win over No. 8 UCLA.

Unranked Marquette walloped the Bears, 96-70, in Milwaukee in their first true road game. Of course, nobody knew how good Shaka Smart’s Marquette squad was as it went on to win the Big East regular season and tournament titles, and finished a 29-7 season following a 69-60 second-round loss to Michigan State in the NCAA Tournament.

But three days later, the Bears bounced back with a gritty 64-63 win over No. 14 Gonzaga in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The Bears’ biggest crossroad came at the start of Big 12 play when they opened 0-3 following a road loss to Iowa State and tight home losses to TCU and Kansas State.

“At the beginning of the year, we were the favorites and one of the best teams in the country,” said Baylor freshman guard Keyonte George. “But we got off to a slow start, and of course everyone knows we started 0-3 in the Big 12. After that it was just us and the staff that we had and the players. I just remember how we bonded and stuck together and didn’t give up.”

The Bears found their groove and won 10 of their next 11 games to get back into the Big 12 race in the toughest conference in the country. But consecutive road losses to Kansas and Kansas State doomed their Big 12 championship hopes. After wins over Texas and Oklahoma State, Senior Day turned gloomy with an uninspired 73-58 loss to Iowa State.

Despite a 78-72 loss to Iowa State to open the Big 12 Tournament, Baylor had hopes of making a deep NCAA Tournament run. With an intense second-half defensive effort, the Bears rolled to a 74-56 win over UC Santa Barbara in the opening round.

But Baylor’s defense disappeared again in the season-ending loss to Creighton. Though the Bears did a solid job guarding 7-1 center Ryan Kalkbrenner, they couldn’t stop the Bluejays’ torrid outside shooting as they drained 11 of 24 3-pointers.

“It's pick your poison when you've got a good inside-outside,” Drew said. “Credit them for doing a good job. Our bigs did a great job, but we had a lot of help, which led to some opportunities for them from 3. We kept changing what we did, and they were a really good offensive team, and they did a good job adjusting as well.”

Drew is looking at the possibility of losing a lot of key players heading into next season.

After averaging 15.3 points and showing crazy athleticism, George is projected to be a lottery pick in this year’s NBA Draft. Chosen as the Big 12 freshman of the year, George wasn’t ready to declare for the June 22 draft following the loss to Creighton, but he said his dream has always been to play in the NBA.

“It’s been a dream of mine since I came out of the womb,” George said. “You have an opportunity to put your name in the NBA Draft, it’s a blessing. I’m just going to finish out the semester at Baylor and then make my decision.”

Though Flagler has already played four college seasons and redshirted in another, he could still return one more year since the 2020-21 season didn’t count against eligibility due to COVID-19 interruptions. He went through the NBA Draft process last year before returning this season, so he will have another big decision to make.

Taking over primary point guard duties, Flagler earned first-team all-Big 12 as he averaged a team-high 15.6 points and 4.6 assists while shooting 40 percent from 3-point range.

“It meant everything, especially coming in this season in a different role at point guard, and them just trusting me and believing in me to lead,” Flagler said. “I wouldn’t trade my teammates for anyone.”

After transferring from West Virginia, junior forward Jalen Bridges helped the Bears in a lot of areas as he averaged 10.3 points and a team-high 5.6 rebounds. He showed his 3-point shooting capability when he buried seven of eight and scored a career-high 28 points in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals against the Cyclones.

Bridges is projected to be a second-round pick in the NBA Draft, so he could potentially turn pro. Starting center Flo Thamba has exhausted his eligibility after playing five seasons.

Averaging 15 points and shooting 41.5 percent from 3-point range, Cryer has set himself up for a big senior year after scoring a career-high 30 points against Creighton.

Following his Feb. 4 return from a major knee injury, forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua gave the Bears a lift and would benefit from another season. Senior guard Dale Bonner and junior forward Caleb Lohner are also potential returning players.

Redshirt freshman guard Langston Love has been plagued by injuries, missing last season with a knee injury and ending this season with an eye injury. But he showed a lot of potential when he played this season.

Baylor has signed McDonald’s All-American forward Ja’Kobe Walter, a McKinney native, and Finnish point guard Miro Little in the 2023 class. But Drew and his staff will likely have to dive into the NCAA transfer portal to complete the roster.

Despite the ups and down of the season, Drew enjoyed coaching this year’s team.

“It's a really, really good group of guys,” Drew said. “They like one another. They're good role models. They're great for the university and community. It was always a joy going to practice each and every day because when you like who you're with, it makes it fun and easy.”