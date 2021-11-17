Defensive-minded Bears roll past Central Arkansas

“I’m feeling really good right now, but I give all the credit to my teammates for finding me when I’m getting out wide and running in transition,” Cryer said. “Those guys look for me whenever I’m going.”

Brown continued to show his high-flying moves as he scored 19 points with several rim-bending dunks.

“They know to throw it and I’ll go up and get it every time,” Brown said.

Point guard James Akinjo delivered a double-double with 18 points and 10 assists. Freshman Jeremy Sochan collected 12 rebounds and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua pulled down 10 as the Bears dominated the boards by a 51-36 margin.

“We tied a school record for (21) steals, and that’s a good thing, and holding them to 31 percent,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “Obviously, that was a real fast-paced game. They like to play fast. I thought we were more efficient the first half in the halfcourt more than we were in the transition. In the second half, we did a better job converting.”