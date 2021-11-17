Defensive-minded Bears roll past Central Arkansas

Baylor won a national championship last season with a relentless defense which played so tight and physical that frustrated opponents committed bundles of turnovers.
This year’s Bears took note.
Forcing 29 turnovers, No. 9 Baylor often turned defense into offense to romp to a 92-47 win over Central Arkansas on Wednesday night to set a school record with its 16th straight home win at the Ferrell Center.
With wins over Incarnate Word, Nicholls State and Central Arkansas behind them, the Bears will begin a tougher part of their schedule with Saturday’s noon game against Stanford at the Ferrell Center. The Bears will follow with three games at the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas starting with Arizona State next Wednesday.
The Bears have now forced 68 turnovers in their three wins while holding opponents to a 37.3 shooting percentage.
“I say overall it doesn’t matter who we play, we’re always trying to lock in defensively and to be aggressive,” said Baylor freshman forward Kendall Brown. “Our motto is to speed them up and have them turn it over, and that’s what we did.”
Baylor got balanced scoring as LJ Cryer came off the bench to hit nine of 15 field goals for a game-high 20 points along with six assists. Cryer has jumped off to a hot start this season with a team-best 17.6 scoring average while draining nine of 17 3-pointers.
“I’m feeling really good right now, but I give all the credit to my teammates for finding me when I’m getting out wide and running in transition,” Cryer said. “Those guys look for me whenever I’m going.”
Brown continued to show his high-flying moves as he scored 19 points with several rim-bending dunks.
“They know to throw it and I’ll go up and get it every time,” Brown said.
Point guard James Akinjo delivered a double-double with 18 points and 10 assists. Freshman Jeremy Sochan collected 12 rebounds and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua pulled down 10 as the Bears dominated the boards by a 51-36 margin.
“We tied a school record for (21) steals, and that’s a good thing, and holding them to 31 percent,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “Obviously, that was a real fast-paced game. They like to play fast. I thought we were more efficient the first half in the halfcourt more than we were in the transition. In the second half, we did a better job converting.”
The Bears led from start to finish as they opened the game with a 6-0 run that began with Flagler’s layup. Flagler, who missed much of preseason drills due to an injury to his left (non-shooting) hand, played less than eight minutes. Drew held him out in the second half for precautionary reasons after he banged his hand, but said he’s OK.
Cranking up their fast break, Cryer passed to Brown for a layup and then found Tchamwa Tchatchoua for a slam. Brown followed with a steal and a layup to push Baylor’s lead to 13-4.
With Akinjo leading the way, Baylor really kicked it into gear. Akinjo threw passes to Brown for an alley-oop slam and a layup, and then hit Cryer sprinting downcourt for a layup.
“He (Akinjo) has done a great job, especially in the short time getting used to playing with the guys,” Drew said. “He does a great job of finding Kendall and making spectacular plays in transition.”
After Jeremy Sochan blocked Jared Chatman’s shot, Akinjo hustled for a layup and then stepped outside and nailed a 3-pointer to stretch Baylor’s lead to 30-9 with 6:56 left in the first half.
Central Arkansas’ first-half highlight was Darious Hall’s 3-point shot from halfcourt at the buzzer to cut Baylor’s lead to 43-20.
Cryer came out hot to start the second half as he quickly buried a pair of 3-pointers before finding Brown for a slam. Cryer’s layup stretched Baylor’s lead to 55-24 with 16:32 left in the game.
In the closing minutes, Kijana Love saw some action. He came to Baylor as a graduate assistant, but has been playing for the Bears to add depth at guard since his brother, freshman Langston Love, is out for the season with a knee injury.