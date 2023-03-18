DENVER – Baylor coach Scott Drew didn't really want to talk about the 2014 NCAA Tournament and Creighton coach Greg McDermott wanted to forget it.

But like that NCAA regional nine years ago, the Bears will face the Bluejays in the second round on Sunday night. Baylor delivered one of its best NCAA Tournament performances ever, romping to an 85-55 win in San Antonio.

"That was a long time ago, and I had a lot more hair back then," Drew said. "We were a different team. We had a lot of size, length. We had a good zone. I know that was a game that they just missed a bunch of shots. They had some good looks. Some games they go in, some games they don't."

The Bears limited Creighton star forward Doug McDermott, who led the nation with 27 points per game, to 15 points including three in the first half. He's the son of Bluejays coach Greg McDermott, who has now led the Bluejays to eight NCAA Tournament appearances in 13 seasons.

"Nobody has to remind me," Greg McDermott said. "That was a tough, tough day for our program. But the credit went to Baylor. It was just one of those games. They played terrific and we played about as poorly as we could play. That happens every once in a while. You just hope it doesn't happen on that stage."

Baylor vs. Baylor

Baylor will face Baylor on Sunday night.

That's Creighton guard Baylor Scheierman against the Baylor Bears.

A senior transfer from South Dakota State, Scheierman is one of Creighton's key players as he's averaging 12.7 points and a team-high 8.3 rebounds while shooting 35.7 percent from 3-point range and 82.4 percent from the free throw line.

"The past 24 hours the coaches have been saying Baylor a lot and it's kind of thrown me off a little bit," Scheierman said. "I didn't really follow them like a lot growing up and whatnot. Obviously, I always knew that we had the same name, but at the end of the day, it's just another basketball game. It's going to be a lot of fun."

Drew said he didn't recruit Scheierman, but he said he has the best name in the tournament.

"Love his name, and hopefully this Baylor does better than that Baylor tomorrow," Drew said.

Love excited to be back

After missing two games due to an eye injury, Baylor redshirt freshman guard Langston Love played five minutes in Friday's 74-56 win over UC Santa Barbara to open the NCAA Tournament.

He wore goggles to help protect the corneal abrasion in his left eye.

"It's getting better," Love said. "It's not fully there year, but I just wanted to do whatever I can to help whether it was cheering for my guys on the bench or just getting a couple of minutes out there. I'm just going to do whatever it takes to get these wins."

McDermott grew from Iowa State

Before beginning his highly successful reign at Creighton in 2010, Creighton's Greg McDermott coached four seasons at Iowa State.

But the Cyclones finished just 59-68, including an 18-46 record in Big 12 play. In 13 years at Creighton, McDermott has fashioned a 298-149 record.

"Once you get in a cycle where you're struggling, it's very difficult to get out of it in this day and age because we're living in a what have you done for me lately world, where there's not a lot of patience," McDermott said. "I made some mistakes, and I think I grew a lot from those mistakes, so when the opportunity presented itself at Creighton, I think I got back to maybe my roots of how I wanted to coach, how I was going to treat people, what our expectations were for our program."