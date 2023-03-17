DENVER — Since getting upset by lower seeds in the first round of the 2015 and 2016 NCAA tournaments, Baylor hasn’t walked away empty handed.

The Bears have won at least one game in each of their last five NCAA Tournament appearances following Friday’s 74-56 win over UC Santa Barbara at Ball Arena.

The Bears won two games to reach the Sweet 16 in 2017 and made the second round in 2019 before winning six straight games to capture the 2021 national championship. Last year, the Bears romped to an 85-49 win over Norfolk State before dropping a 93-86 overtime loss to North Carolina in the second round.

But Baylor coach Scott Drew hasn’t spent any time reflecting on past success.

“There's really no reflecting, especially in the middle of this tournament,” Drew said. “And once you reflect, then you're done. I love these guys and want to coach them as long as we can.”

Déjà vu for Baylor-Creighton

No. 3 seed Baylor’s second-round matchup against No. 6 seed Creighton on Sunday will bring back some déjà vu from the 2014 NCAA Tournament.

The Bears romped to an 85-55 win over the Bluejays in the second round in San Antonio. Creighton coach Greg McDermott’s son, Doug McDermott, was the team’s star. Though he scored 15 points, the Bears held him in check most of the game with a box-and-one defense that focused on stopping him.

On Friday afternoon, Creighton rolled to a 72-63 win over No. 11 seed North Carolina State as center Ryan Kalkbrenner amassed 31 points and seven rebounds.

“We've got a lot of work to do to get ready for Baylor,” Greg McDermott said. “But you know, in this tournament you put the entirety of your focus into game one, and you just have to survive and advance. We beat a good team today, and we're going to play another good team on Sunday.”

10-man rotation pays off

One of Baylor’s most admirable traits is its unselfishness.

So when Drew expanded his playing rotation from eight to 10 players, nobody was upset. They knew they needed more rest since they were playing at altitude, and it paid off in the second half as the Bears outscored the Gauchos, 39-20.

“We played more guys than usual today, and with more minutes,” said Baylor forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua. “It was about giving it your all and waiting for the next guy to get tired. Definitely I could feel it in my legs and all my teammates, we did a great job subbing, and we went out there, and I felt like we were a different team today.”

Bears ramp up defense

Though UC Santa Barbara shot 61.5 percent to take a 36-35 halftime lead, the Bears weren’t particularly worried.

They knew if they locked down defensively, the game would change. In the second half, Baylor played much more aggressively to hold the Gauchos to 30.4 percent to outscore them 39-20.

“The mindset at halftime was we’re down one,” said Baylor guard Keyonte George. “You’ve got to sometimes look at the positive in something like this. We weren’t guarding like we were supposed to. They were playing really good basketball in the first half. We had to sit back and breathe and realize we’ve been here before. Focus on the little details and see where the chips fall.”