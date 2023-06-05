DeSoto linebacker Brandon Booker announced Monday that he is de-committing from Baylor.
The loss of Booker leaves Baylor with five commitments in the 2024 class. Booker has also had offers from Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Arkansas, LSU, Florida State, Auburn, Michigan State, Missouri and Colorado among others.
As a junior, Booker was a District 11-6A first-team selection as he collected 137 tackles with 9.5 for loss and 1.5 sacks along with four interceptions and a forced fumble. He helped DeSoto win the Class 6A-Division II state championship with a 14-2 record.