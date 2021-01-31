Determined Lady Bears dump Iowa State, 85-77

AMES, Iowa — In the rematch with Iowa State, the Baylor Lady Bears controlled crunch time.

The ninth-ranked Lady Bears strung together a series of determined baskets as they pulled away from Iowa State in the fourth quarter for an 85-77 win on Sunday afternoon at Hilton Coliseum.

Baylor star forward NaLyssa Smith scored 17 of her 20 points in the second half, including a spinning bank shot that put the Lady Bears ahead by six midway through the fourth quarter.

The Cyclones broke the Lady Bears’ 61-game home winning streak two weeks ago at the Ferrell Center. Then Smith missed much of the first half on Sunday with foul trouble. But she was back on the court to lead Baylor at the end.

“From the start, I told everybody we’re not leaving here without a win,” Smith said. “We went into this game with our minds right. When I did get in, I did what I was supposed to do.”

Lady Bears guards DiJonai Carrington and DiDi Richards followed up Smith’s key shot by getting into the lane for baskets. Richards’ layup put Baylor in front by eight with less than three minutes to play.