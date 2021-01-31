Determined Lady Bears dump Iowa State, 85-77

AMES, Iowa — In the rematch with Iowa State, the Baylor Lady Bears controlled crunch time.
The ninth-ranked Lady Bears strung together a series of determined baskets as they pulled away from Iowa State in the fourth quarter for an 85-77 win on Sunday afternoon at Hilton Coliseum.
Baylor star forward NaLyssa Smith scored 17 of her 20 points in the second half, including a spinning bank shot that put the Lady Bears ahead by six midway through the fourth quarter.
The Cyclones broke the Lady Bears’ 61-game home winning streak two weeks ago at the Ferrell Center. Then Smith missed much of the first half on Sunday with foul trouble. But she was back on the court to lead Baylor at the end.
“From the start, I told everybody we’re not leaving here without a win,” Smith said. “We went into this game with our minds right. When I did get in, I did what I was supposed to do.”
Lady Bears guards DiJonai Carrington and DiDi Richards followed up Smith’s key shot by getting into the lane for baskets. Richards’ layup put Baylor in front by eight with less than three minutes to play.
“I talked to them in the timeout previous to that and I said, ‘Why are you rushing your shot?’” Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said. “There was no reason for us to be in such a hurry offensively. I thought, after that, those kids went in there and they finished at the rim.”
Baylor (12-2, 7-1 Big 12) took a one-point lead to the fourth quarter, then scored the first six points of the period and won it, 19-12.
Smith finished with a double-double, grabbing 10 rebounds to go with her 20 points. Lady Bears guard Moon Ursin filled the stat sheet with 11 points, 15 rebounds and six assists in 40 minutes of action.
But the X-factor was Carrington, who had missed the previous four games due to a COVID-19 quarantine. Carrington came in the game five minutes into the first quarter and never left. She finished with 17 points, four assists and three steals.
Carrington also played a role in defending Iowa State standout forward Ashley Joens. Although Joens finished with 25 points, she wasn’t effective enough to lift the Cyclones to a win.
“(Joens is) a great player and 62% of her points come in the paint in conference,” Mulkey said. “So we wanted to take away as many (inside points) as we could. She shot the ball from the foul line pretty darn good, 10 out of 10. But then she also hit some 3s. You know, but I told the team I would rather her hit some 3s than kill us in the paint getting and-ones all night.”
Iowa State, which was ranked No. 24 the week after defeating Baylor but since fell out of the rankings with a loss to Texas, saw its record drop to 11-6 and 7-3 in conference.
Carrington gave Baylor a major spark off the bench in the first half. She entered the game for the first time with 4:53 left in the first quarter and nailed a 3-pointer a minute later to stop Iowa State’s 11-2 run.
The Stanford graduate transfer hit another 3-pointer 30 seconds into the second quarter that tied the game at 25, and she was just getting started. Carrington scored two key baskets in transition on assists from Richards and Bickle and went to the break with 12 points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Carrington’s energy was the key factor during Baylor’s 22-8 surge that extended from late in the first quarter to midway through the second. Her fast break layup after the dish from Bickle gave the Lady Bears their largest lead of the first half at 42-33.
Bickle also turned in an excellent second quarter with six points and three rebounds.
Early on, Iowa State looked like it might continue its recent success against Baylor.
Cyclones freshman Aubrey Joens hit a 3-pointer that put her team in front, 17-11, with 4:14 remaining in the first quarter. That helped Iowa State stay ahead of the Lady Bears for the majority of the opening period.
The Cyclones hit seven shots from 3-point range in the first half, but they made just 27% inside the arc.