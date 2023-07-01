Meagan Diaz, a three-year member of the Baylor softball coaching staff, has been promoted to assistant coach, announced Saturday morning by head coach Glenn Moore.
Diaz has been in a volunteer assistant position with the Bears’ softball program for the last three years.
“As a player, Meagan separated herself from others because of her high softball IQ and work ethic,” Moore said. “She has also done that as a coach. Meagan played with so much pride for our program that it’s contagious for those she now leads. We are blessed to bring her on as a full-time coach.”
Formally Meagan Weldon, the Humble native was a four-year letterwinner for the Bears, playing second base as a two-year starter. She was a member of the 2011 Women's College World Series team and appeared in 120 games.