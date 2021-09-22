DiDi lands on WNBA All-Rookie team

Baylor women’s basketball standout DiDi Richards made a smooth transition from a stellar senior year in college to a solid rookie season in the WNBA.

On Wednesday, Richards was named to the Associated Press WNBA All-Rookie Team. Richards, who was drafted in the second round of the WNBA Draft by the New York Liberty in April, averaged 2.3 points in 11.2 minutes per game.

Richards said “my papa would be proud of this one” in a quote retweet of the announcement on Wednesday. Richards led Baylor to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament in late March. The Liberty open the WNBA Playoffs versus the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday.

